Russia won't go dry: Indian liquors to replace Western brands in Moscow

Moscow: Good news for alcohol lovers in Russia, who may have got disappointed after some Western brands of the beverage went off the shelves in the country. Indian company Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), which produces world’s third-most-popular whisky, Officer’s Choice’ is planning to enter the market in Moscow.

ABD announced that Russian vodka manufacturer Alcohol Siberia Group (ASG) will be the sole distributor of two of its brands.

It will be for the first time ABD’s brands will be marketed in Russia. The company is aiming for market share that was vacated after some Western brands stopped deliveries the country, a report by Kommersant said.

The deliveries of ABD products started in February and the contract will be valid until October 2025.

How much will it cost?

As per the report, a 0.75 litre bottle of Officer’s Choice Blue whisky from rare Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits will cost somewhere between 1,000 and 1,200 rubles ($13-$16).

Sterling Reserve premium blend’s price will be between 1,100 to 1,500 rubles ($14-$20) per bottle.

As per reports, among type of alcohols, whisky has been the most affected in the Russian market after Western trade restrictions.

Imports of bottled whisky in Russia have halved in 2022 to between 11 million and 12 million litres.

An analysis by NielsenIQ, brands including Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniel’s, Bushmills, Jim Beam and White Horse were allowed for parallel import. Reportedly, number of suppliers of these brands are also increasing.

During the first nine months of 2022, around 36 new local whisky brands appeared in the Russian market.

India produces 60 per cent of the world’s whisky, with ABD exporting to more than 20 countries.

