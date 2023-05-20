Russia warns western nations about risks of supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine as US approves

During the G7 summit in Japan, Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko accused Western countries of persisting with an escalation scenario, emphasizing the ‘colossal risks’ involved.

He stated that Russia would consider these risks in its plans and possess the means to achieve its objectives.

This warning came after US President Joe Biden informed allies of his decision to donate F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

In addition, Biden announced the provision of training for Ukrainian pilots during the summit, where G7 leaders convened for the second day.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the necessity of F-16 jets, the US had previously hesitated to provide them.

These advanced warplanes are capable of high-speed travel and engaging both aerial and ground targets.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the decision and had advocated for allies to support Ukraine’s acquisition of the jets.

He stated that the UK, along with the USA, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark, would collaborate to ensure that Ukraine obtains the necessary combat air capabilities, expressing unity among the nations.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) does not possess any F-16 fighter jets manufactured in the United States.

How did Zelenskyy reach Japan?

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Japan on Saturday morning to participate in the summit, expressing his belief that peace will draw closer during the talks with G7 leaders.

It is understood that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak suggested to President Zelensky that he attend the Asian summit in person.

Approximately a month ago, Sunak proposed the idea during a phone call, which was subsequently discussed with the Japanese hosts.

President Zelensky’s presence at the meeting brought him into contact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who have not publically supported Ukraine as their Western allies.

What happened at G7 today?

On Saturday, Chancellor Sunak held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and briefly met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the summit.

They discussed the provision of military assistance and long-term security support to Ukraine, as well as addressing the issue of small boat crossings in the English Channel, according to Downing Street.

Meanwhile, the G7 announced the establishment of a new team aimed at detecting and countering Russia and China’s use of economic coercion to influence the decisions of other nations.

In a joint statement, the leaders emphasized the need for China to exert pressure on Russia to halt its military aggression and to immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The G7 leaders cautioned that any countries employing trade as a weapon would face repercussions, sending a strong message to Beijing regarding practices that the United States considers economic coercion.

While emphasizing that they are not advocating for decoupling or isolation, the leaders acknowledged the importance of economic resilience through risk mitigation and diversification. They highlighted that a thriving China adhering to international rules would benefit the global community.

