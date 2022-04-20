Russia warns Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that they had issued all their warnings both publicly and through bilateral channels

Moscow: Russia has warned Sweden and Finland about consequences of joining NATO via bilateral diplomatic channels, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We have issued all our warnings both publicly and through bilateral channels. They [Sweden and Finland] know about it, they will have nothing to be surprised about, they were informed about everything, what will it lead to," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

