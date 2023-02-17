Russia warns NATO with retaliation over plans to use commercial satellites for military operations

New Delhi: Russia has warned NATO against the use of commercial satellites for military operations. The warning follows the bloc’s announcement of plans for a space monitoring fleets for its missions.

The weaponisation of space by US is blurring the lines between the civilian and military, Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the non-proliferation and weapons control directorate in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In a reference to Ukraine, he warned of retaliation against the use of satellites to help nations on the battlefield, which he said was a involvement in the conflict through a proxy.

Ukrainian troops have been using the SpaceX space internet system to pilot their drones.

Last week, this come to the fore when the company restricted the functionality of the space internet system, which will not allow the Ukrainian troops to use it for combat operations.

The Ukrainian forces can still use the system for communication, however.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said that it was a military product and he didn’t want it be used to escalate tensions and potentially trigger a “third world war.”

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, before announcing the new space project said that the bloc will use commercial satellites as a military booster.

“This will improve our intelligence and surveillance, and support NATO missions and operations,” he said.

He added the project would allow for “better navigation, communication, and early warning of missile launches.”

