Russia warns airlines of danger from erupting volcano

Moscow: A significant volcanic eruption in Kamchatka, a peninsula in far-eastern Russia, has prompted the Federal Agency for Air Transport, Rosaviatsiya, to issue a strong recommendation to aircraft to evaluate their flight paths.

Rosaviatsiya said that the Bezymianny volcano, one of the most active in the area and located in the eastern section of the peninsula, erupted on Friday morning with a 12,000-meter column of ash that subsequently began to drift towards the southeast.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s scale, the eruption was given the highest “red” hazard classification, Rosaviatsiya reported, warning that “volcanic activity poses a danger to domestic and international flights.”

Russia’s flight authorities issued the so-called Notice to Airmen to ensure the safety of air travel, advising pilots to “take into account the peculiarities of this natural phenomenon” and “suggest using alternative routes” when flying over this region of the country.

The outlet also said that 23 aircraft from China, India, and other South Asian nations headed for North America or back had been allowed to pass by thanks to Russian aviation officials.

Bezymianny released four ash plumes in total on Friday, prompting the local emergency services to issue a warning for locals and visitors.

The officials recommended people not to go to the Bezymianny and nearby Shiveluch volcanoes and to stay away from them for a distance of at least 25 kilometres due to the possibility of ash eruptions that might reach heights of 15,000 metres.

A sizable volcanic massif on the Kamchatka peninsula is both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist attraction. Eruptions are thought to as commonplace occurrences that rarely result in significant destruction.

