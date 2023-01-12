Kyiv: The notorious Wagner group of Russian military has claimed that they have found the body of one of the British aid workers who went missing in Ukraine.

As per reports Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48 had gone missing on Friday in eastern Ukraine.

Though, it is still unknown who among the two has been found by the forces. However, reports claim that documents

of both men have been recovered.

The names Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry appeared to be on passports in a photo that was uploaded with the statement.

As the news spread, Britain’s foreign officer released a statement saying, “We are providing assistance to the families of the two British citizens who vanished in Ukraine. We are in touch with the Ukrainian authorities and

are aware of recent reports.”

Both men were last seen on Friday travelling to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where fierce combat is occurring.

Bagshaw, who was previously living in New Zealand, was in Ukraine to help deliver humanitarian aid, according to reports.

During investgigation, it was earlier found that a deliveryman turned volunteer for an evacuation, had claimed that he saw Bagshaw two days prior to his disappearance.

“It’s difficult to hear that he was on a route that, in retrospect, would have been lot better to have him not going toward,” said Brad Hendrickson, adding “I know the road — I was on there, the same one, a day or two previous”.

Parry, who apparently was born in Truro, Cornwall, before relocating to Cheltenham, has previously mentioned pulling civilians away from the front lines.

Previously, pro-Russian rebels in the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic held British humanitarian worker Paul Urey, who later died in their custody.

As the separatists asserted that he had passed away from illness and stress, his mother Linda referred to the rebel militia as “murderers.”

The Wagner Group is well-known for their involvement in conflicts in Africa and Syria, as well as for playing a significant part in the invasion of Ukraine. In recent years, serious accusations of atrocities committed by its mercenaries have surfaced.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who runs it, has earned the moniker “Putin’s chef” for his other company’s function as a venue for dinner gatherings for the Russian president.

In the Russian defence ecosystem, Prigozhin is believed to be involved in rivalries with other military elites and has recruited prisoners to fight in the conflict.

