Russia: Vladimir Putin survives assassination attempt as blast targets official convoy

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin narrowly survived an assassination attempt when his official vehicle was targeted by a powerful blast on Thursday.

According to reports by the Russian media, Vladimir Putin was on his way to his official residence when the blast

took place.

Shortly before the explosion, the first car of the security detail of the Russian President was stopped by an ambulance. Even as the presidential cavalcade came to a halt, a powerful blast took place near the limousine in which Vladimir Putin was traveling.

However, Vladimir Putin was not hurt in the incident.

As soon as the explosion took place, the security forces immediately surrounded the car of Vladimir Putin, who was rushed to his official residence.

According to reports, the head of President Putin’s bodyguard (service) and several others have been suspended after the blast. The most surprising thing is that only a few people within the inner circle of Vladimir Putin knew about the movements of the Russian President.

This incident gathers significance in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Even as the invasion of Ukraine descends into a bloody stalemate, the Russian military is struggling to avoid a humiliating defeat.

