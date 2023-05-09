Russia ‘unable to defend’, army 'deceiving' Putin, claims Wagner chief

Accusing the top generals of Russia of “deceiving” President Vladimir Putin over the war with Ukraine, the chief of Russia’s private mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin alleged that a Russian military unit of fleeing positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine.

Russia was incapable of defending its country, Prigozhin in a video said. Prigozhin said soldiers were fleeing because of the “stupidity” of Russian army commanders, who he said were giving “criminal orders”.

Prigozhin launched a scathing attack on the Russian army, saying that Moscow’s top generals were trying to “deceive” President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin’s Ukraine campaign.

“If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will, who will be angry that the war is lost,” Prigozhin said.

The Wagner chief also claimed that one of the units of the defence ministry fled from one of our flanks … exposing the front. He also threatened to pull his fighters out of Bakhmut on May 10 if he did not receive badly needed ammunition.

Prigozhin, who has spearheaded Moscow’s fight for the east Ukrainian city has released a series of scathing videos recently targeting Russia’s military leadership.

“Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership,” Prigozhin said. He released the video on Russia’s Victory Day when Moscow celebrates the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II.

The war started on February 24 after the Russian President ordered tens of thousands of troops to enter Ukraine from the north, east, and south as part of what he calls a “special military operation.

Russia launched its biggest swarm of drones for months against Ukraine on Monday, the eve of Russia’s May 9 holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, striking the capital Kyiv and the Black Sea city of Odesa and shelling other cities.

Bakhmut has been under Russian attack for more than nine months, with Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries leading repeated attempts to advance on what was once a city of 70,000.

