Over the last few weeks, several video clips have emerged on the internet showing Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 destroying Russian tanks and convoys during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ministry of Defence, Ukraine, put up clips of the Bayraktar combat drones wreaking havoc on Russian military units and equipment, including surface-to-air missile systems, fuel convoys and supply trucks.

💬Головнокомандувач ЗС України генерал Валерій Залужний: Прицільне знищення реактивної системи залпового вогню противника. Байрактари в дії! Сотні врятованих життів наших співгромадян, передусім мирних жителів! pic.twitter.com/3vKX2eZBeY — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 12, 2022

Українські Байрактари продовжують нищити російську техніку. Цього разу це реактивна система залпового вогню "Ураган" окупантів. Буде ще.#stoprussia@GeneralStaffUA pic.twitter.com/wztV5hNEbW — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 12, 2022

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on 2 March that combat-ready Bayraktar drones had arrived in the country as part of the international military assistance Ukraine has been receiving since the start of Russia’s military operations.

According to Deutsche Welle, Ukraine has had TB2 drones since 2019, and has purchased around 50 over the past three years.

Let's take a closer look at the unmanned Bayraktar combat drones:

What is Bayraktar TB2?



The Turkish-made 6.5-metre long Bayraktar TB2 drone is around seven times lighter than its UK counterpart the Reaper drone.

The small and lightweight drones carry four laser-guided missiles, according to Baykar Technologies, the company that produces them.

With a wingspan of 12-metres, the Bayraktar can stay in the air for up to 30 hours and maintain a speed of 200 kmph. It operates at a height of 18,000 to 25,000 feet.

According to a report by Fortune, priced at around $1 million, the unmanned aerial vehicle is more expandable compared to other high-tech armaments. A Bayraktar TB2 drone has a range of about 150 kilometres.

There are about 250 such drones in action, according to the manufacturer.

The drones have seen in action in conflicts near Turkey, Libya, and Syria. Most recently it made headlines when Azerbaijan and Armenia had a face off in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan managed to destroy advancing Armenian tanks and artillery thanks to the TB2s.

Bayraktar: Ukraine’s advantage over Russia



Advances in drone warfare over the past few years have put conventional forces at a disadvantage. This, as most ground-to-air defence systems are designed to protect against threats like combat jets.

According to a report by Time, Russia’s advance has been slowed due to Ukraine’s drone campaign and is revealing weaknesses on the part of the Russian Army.

The surprising failure of Russia to dominate the skies over Ukraine has helped drones to utilise the airspace to their advantage, even though they are still vulnerable to attacks by fighter jets, helicopters and surface-to-air missiles.

Videos of drone strikes shared on social media by Ukrainian forces and ministers are also playing an important role in Ukraine’s information war. On one hand, the videos, often carrying mocking messages in Russian or English, instil fear in the enemy, they provide a vital boost to the morale of the Ukrainian forces.

Байрактари в роботі. Наші оператори ювелірно криють колони ворожих військ. Знищено російський БУК в районі Малина Житомирської області.

Бійтеся, вороги! Не буде вам спокою на нашій землі!https://t.co/P5fCPeWTB8 pic.twitter.com/dH2UEUbKST — 🇺🇦Armed Forces (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 27, 2022

The black-and-white video, which was shared to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ twitter account, is one of many that have surfaced on social media in recent days.

In another such video shared by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Bayraktar drone blows up what looks to be a Russian fuel convoy.

Bayraktar TB2 нейтралізував 🇷🇺 військовий ешелон із пальним

Разом переможемо! pic.twitter.com/1neR5Tapvq — 🇺🇦Armed Forces (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 28, 2022

According to a report by Al Jazzera, which quotes Mauro Gilli, senior researcher in military technology and international security at ETH Zurich, to properly utilise drones like the TB2 it’s best to be employed along with electronic systems that can blind enemy radars.

“Drones like the TB2 are vulnerable to anti-air defence systems. To be effective, they need to be employed in a savvy way, in coordination with other electronic warfare systems that ‘blind’ enemy radars and through appropriate tactics,” Gilli said.

“However, against capable enemies, these technologies and tactics might not be sufficient. In Libya, Russian forces figured out effective ways to counter Turkish tactics and shoot down their drones. The same [has been] observed in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh,” he added.

It is also possible, he added, that the Bayraktar’s success could also suggest that Russian forces are advancing without air defence, or that Ukraine has acquired advanced electronic warfare systems.

“Whether they will have a systematic effect on the outcome of the war, it’s hard to say, but I tend to be sceptical,” said Gilli.



With inputs from agencies

