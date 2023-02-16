Russia Ukraine War: UK provides military training to 10,000 Ukrainian volunteers

Kyiv: As many as 10,000 people recruited in the volunteer army of the Ukraine reportedly received

a five-week training under the “Operation Interflex” programme at an unidentified site in the north of England.

Reports suggests that volunteers from Ukraine have studied trench warfare, urban combat, and international law of armed conflict under the direction of British Army experts and foreign trainers.

They have also received instruction in medicine and have learned how to handle, fire, and deal with explosives.

The training drill was carried out on Thursday at the unidentified location. The ministry of Defence in UK reportedly invited media persons to witness it too.

A senior officer claimed that the course makes use of the Ukrainian volunteers’ “aggressive attitude” and equips them with vital combat abilities.

The programme has been modified to suit the realities of the crisis in Ukraine, but the recruits still receive training that is comparable to that of the British Army reserves.

The training’s content has also been decided upon by a few Ukrainian soldiers who participated in the conflict.

