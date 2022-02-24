Russia-Ukraine War: Australia to give visa priority to Ukrainians
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Thursday that Ukrainians applying for Australian visas will be given priority over other nationalities
Australia's prime minister says Ukrainians in Australia whose Australian visas will expire by the end of June will be allowed to stay an additional six months.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Thursday that Ukrainians applying for Australian visas will be given priority over other nationalities, Morrison said.
Morrison made the announcement a day after Australia imposed sanctions on eight members of Russia's Security Council in response to Russia's actions against Ukraine.
Sanctions have also been placed on a series of banks and financial institution.
Sanctions that have existed since 2014 on the transport, energy, minerals and telecommunications sectors have been extended to rebel-held areas of Ukraine that Russia recognizes as independent.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
As Russia ups the ante enclaves in Ukraine under shadow of violence for long fear more trouble
For nearly a decade, violence has defined life for the residents of Novoaidar in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have carved out two enclaves and waged a steady skirmish with Ukrainian soldiers on the other side of the conflict line
Why US and NATO aren’t innocent bystanders in Vladimir Putin’s war
Vladimir Putin’s attachment to Ukraine is not just mystical nationalism
Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden set for address as White House calls Russia's actions an invasion
The sterner message followed an initially more hesitant US response to Russian president Vladimir Putin's recognition of two rebel-held enclaves in Ukraine as independent