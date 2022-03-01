Russia-Ukraine talks: Second round to be held on 2 March; ceasefire, Kyiv's neutral status on agenda

According to reports, Russia demanded that Ukraine end its NATO membership bid during the first round of talks in Belarus on Monday. Earlier, reports said that the second series of talks might be held on Belarus-Poland border

Moscow: The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place on 2 March, Ukraine's Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Ukrainian diplomatic sources.

The newspaper also said that during the first round on Monday, the Russian delegation conveyed Moscow's demand to enshrine Ukraine's non-bloc status at the parliamentary level and hold a referendum.

Among other conditions reportedly voiced by Moscow was Kyiv's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics within the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as the denazification of Ukraine.

