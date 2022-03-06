Russia-Ukraine crisis: Men line up to join Ukrainian army
An order from Ukraine's government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country
Kyiv: Hundreds of men have been lining up in Kyiv to join the Ukrainian army.
An order from Ukraine's government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription.
But some like Volodymyr Onysko volunteered to fight.
We know why we are here. We know why we defend our country. And our guys that are actually standing there and fighting Russian military forces, he told Britain's Sky News. We know what we are doing and that's why we will win. Others, like British Army veteran Mark Ayres, travelled to Ukraine to help.
Ayres said the Ukrainian people have been inspiring and it's galvanized everybody.
I've got no illusions. I've got no romantic ideas of war or like I'm going to be some hero' or make a difference but it is what I do, Ayres said.
