Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Man walks 69 kms in 20 hrs to flee conflict, reveals details of harrowing journey

A 25-year-old independent journalist from Pittsburgh, Manny Marotta who was working in Ukraine, walked for more than 43 miles (69 kilometres) to flee the Ukrainian city of Lviv amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Evening Standard, Marotta was part of a group of people who were trying to reach the Polish border following rumours of Russian bombing. The journalist shared his 'brutal' experience through a Twitter thread on the handle Ukraine Conflict Live 2022, where he talked about the harrowing 20-hour journey and the plight of people fleeing from Ukraine.

Long story short: I just walked to Poland. It was a hellish 20-hour journey undertaken in the middle of winter with thousands of refugees. I saw some terrible things: — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

First, he saw a number of vehicles that were backed up for 25 kilometers. Many occupants had abandoned their vehicles because they were out of gas and people wanted to flee as soon as possible, hence they left their vehicles and fled west on foot.

Vehicles were backed up for 25 kilometers, many out of gas. Several were abandoned as their occupants fled west on foot as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/XfTtR99AUH — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

He also saw soldiers of the Ukraine Army who were asking men from 18 to 60 years of age to join the force in order to save their country instead of fleeing. “Say goodbye to your daughters, mothers and girlfriends, you must turn back and fight Russian invaders”, said one commissar, according to Marotta.

UA soldiers were stopping cars and busses and yanking out any man aged 18-60 to conscript in the Ukrainian Army. In one place, a commissar was shouting “say goodbye to your daughters, mothers, and girlfriends; you must turn back and fight the Russian invader!” pic.twitter.com/B61MZ48S1n — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

The independent journalist, who was working in Ukraine since a week and half, also befriended a 24-year-old man and exchanged numbers with him who was dragged away before his eyes to join the war. Marotta said the situation was so desperate that a woman’s husband was conscripted by the Ukraine Army to fight against invaders as she desperately pleaded them to let him go.

We made friends with a 24-year-old named Max who was pulled out of the caravan as he talked with us. I had time to get his number before his conscription and he left with a grin of utter disbelief. I will never forget that face. — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

A woman screamed for the army to spare her husband from conscription. A soldier slapped her and took her husband. Things seem really desperate. — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

Next, Manny Marotta met some old women who had no way out to flee the war-hit country and decided to walk all 80 km to reach Poland by themselves. He also said that the journey was extremely hard for toddlers as they were forced to walk long distances without knowing why they were doing so. Children were also "dragged out of bed" and families were separated as men stayed back to fight for their country.

There were old women carrying rucksacks hobbling along the shoulder. I asked one where she was going and she said “Poland!” She was going to walk the 80km on her own. — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

In what was described by the 25-year-old journalist as the worst night of his life, Marotta and the bunch of refugees finally reached Poland at around 7.01am (local time).

This was the longest and worst night of my life. I’m just speechless. Anyway I’m currently in Poland, where a welcome committee greeted us with tea. It was amazing tea. pic.twitter.com/GM1DadGXaj — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

Last thing: this was my view as I crossed into Poland at 7:01 AM local time this morning. I feel that it was a welcome gift from nature. I’m so inconsolably happy to be in the EU. pic.twitter.com/yIrK4YBAHB — Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022

Manny Marotta was greeted by a welcome committee who served him and the refugees some amazing tea and the young journalist was happy to have finally reached Europe, fleeing from Ukraine.

Since Russia began its military attack on Ukraine on 24 February, UN rights boss Bachelet has announced the toll of civilian deaths in Ukraine to be 102, with 304 injured.

The UN refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

