live

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: First flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands at Mumbai airport from Bucharest

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since 24 February and therefore, the evacuation flights organised by India are operating out of Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary

FP Staff February 26, 2022 20:00:54 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: First flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands at Mumbai airport from Bucharest

Air India's first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive. Twitter/ @eoiromania

Highlights

21:18 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Poland Ambassador to India pays tribute to Ukrainians killed in conflict

At the Embassy of Ukraine in Delhi, Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Saturday paid tribute to Ukrainians killed during Russia's military operations.

"Today at the Embassy of Ukraine in Delhi I paid tribute to all Ukrainians killed during unprovoked Russian attack. Poland stays with Ukraine!" Burakowski tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Liashko had said that a total of 198 Ukrainians have been killed, including three children till now since the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated on Thursday.

- ANI
21:11 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Sweden join Poles in boycotting Russia in World Cup play-offs

Sweden will not play Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine the football federation said on Saturday.

Sweden would have to beat the Czech Republic and Russia overcome Poland for them to face each other on March 29 in Russia.

"Whatever FIFA decide, we will not play against Russia in March," Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the federation said in a statement.

Read more here...

- AFP

21:08 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

‘We’re letting everyone in’: Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, says Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a news conference in the border town of Beregsurany that Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, regardless of whether they are subject to military conscription into the Ukrainian armed forces.

“We’re letting everyone in,” Orban said. “I’ve seen people who have no travel documents, but we’re providing them too with travel documents. And we’re also allowing in those who have arrived from third countries after the proper screening.”

Several thousand refugees fleeing Ukraine have crossed into Hungary in recent days, entering through five border crossings along Hungary’s 137-kilometer (85-mile) border with Ukraine.

- AP
21:03 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance 'from all directions', according to AFP
20:55 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Watch | Piyush Goyal welcomes students at airport
20:45 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Belarusian leader in exile says President Alexander Lukashenko 'committed treason'
20:36 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

United Kingdom's Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force deployed to bolster NATO's eastern front
20:27 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Ukrainian S-300 system downs Russian Sukhoi Su-25 and a helicopter in Donbas, according to Kyiv Independent
20:22 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Russia-Ukraine conflict hits sunflower oil imports; industry weighs options in other countries

With imports of sunflower oil getting affected due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, industry body SEA on Saturday said it is weighing options to source cooking oils from other countries to maintain domestic supply and keep retail prices under check.

Industry players expect prices of cooking oils to remain stable as the supply of domestic mustard oil will improve from next month. Harvesting of mustard seeds crop is about to start.

India's total imports of edible oils surged to a record Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2020-21 marketing year (November to October) from nearly Rs 72,000 crore in the previous year due to a sharp rise in global prices. In terms of volume, the imports were stable at 130 lakh tonne.

"Supply of sunflower oil has got disrupted because of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. India imports 25 lakh tonne of sunflower oil annually, of which 70 per cent comes from Ukraine, 20 per cent from Russia and 10 per cent from Argentina," Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) Executive Director B V Mehta told PTI.

- PTI
20:13 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Turkey bans Russia warships from entering Black Sea
19:59 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

First batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Mumbai
19:52 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Cryptocurrencies enter Ukraine conflict

Having evacuated part of his team from Kyiv, Mike Chobanian, boss of cryptocurrency exchange Kuna, is watching the effects of Russia's invasion on his flourishing industry with a weary eye.

"Business is running, but we're in survival mode over here," the 37-year-old boss said during a video call from his current refuge after leaving the Ukraine capital.

Russia's military build-up led many Ukrainians to turn to cryptocurrencies, before the invasion seized up the sector. But it is still facilitating global fundraising efforts, albeit through an opaque decentralised system that Russia could also exploit to circumvent sanctions.

The Ukrainian government on Friday imposed sanctions against the rouble, forcing Chobanian to halt cryptocurrency swaps with the Russian currency.

- AFP
19:49 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Polish PM slams Western, German 'egotism' amid war

Ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Berlin Saturday afternoon, Poland’s prime minister has urged Germany to put aside “selfishness” and “egoism” and offer substantive support to the people of Ukraine.

“Nothing is going to stop Putin if we are not decisive enough,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in Berlin. “This is a very historic moment… we have no time to lose.”

Morawiecki said Germany’s aid thus far — of military helmets, not weapons -- is a far cry from what’s necessary to help Ukraine defend itself.

“What kind of help was delivered to Ukraine? Five thousand helmets? This must be a joke,” Morawiecki said.

- AP
19:44 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge extend support to Ukraine
19:41 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

UK cancels visas of Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team due to play in Newcastle tomorrow
19:37 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Watch | missile or rocket strikes a residential building in Kyiv
19:31 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Enemy has not succeeded, says Ukraine’s deputy minister of defense Hanna Malyar
19:24 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Russia responds to India abstaining from UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion
19:14 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Twitter access restricted in many parts of Russia, claims Netblocks
19:06 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Prague to give arms worth millions of dollars to Kyiv

The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, assault and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said Saturday.

"The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack," Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

"The defence ministry will also take care of transport to a place set by the Ukrainian side. Our help is not over," she added.

- AFP
19:03 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

US announces 350 million dollar in new US military aid to Ukraine

The United States is providing Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday.

"This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said that last fall as Russia started amassing troops on the border with its pro-Western neighbor, President Joe Biden authorized $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine, then another $200 million in December as President Vladimir Putin's threat became more acute.

- AFP
18:55 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks, says Moscow

The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro-Western country.

"In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon."

- AFP
18:53 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Ukraine doesn’t have nuclear weapons, says Dmytro Kuleba dismissing Russian allegation
18:38 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
17:58 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Viktor Orban agrees to ban Russia from SWIFT, says Hungarian prime minister
17:43 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Kyiv toughens curfew, violators to be considered 'enemy', says Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Kyiv authorities on Saturday toughened curfew orders in the city, saying violators would be considered "enemy" saboteurs as Russian forces press to capture Ukraine's capital.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said that to improve the defence of the capital the curfew will be extended from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am local time between Saturday and Monday.

"All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Klitschko wrote in an online post.

- AFP
17:40 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Latvian airline AirBaltic suspends flights to Russia
17:28 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Watch | Batches of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing
17:26 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Embassy of India in Hungary issues advisory for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary
17:19 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Watch | Ukrainians seek shelter inside a Kyiv basement as fighting reaches the streets of the capital
17:09 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates:

Latvia, Estonia close airspace to Russia
17:01 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Indian Embassy in Slovakia issues advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated
17:01 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Indian Embassy in Slovakia issues advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated
16:47 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates:

Russian army takes control of Ukrainian city of Melitopol
16:37 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Russia likely to freeze Western assets, pull out of nuclear arms pacts

A senior Russian official has warned that Moscow could react to Western sanctions over its attack on Ukraine by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact and freezing Western assets.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, shrugged off a set of crippling sanctions that the US, the European Union and other allies slapped on Russia as a reflection of Western “political impotence.”

In comments posted on his page on Russian social media VKontakte, Medvedev said the sanctions could offer Moscow a pretext for a complete review of its ties with the West, suggesting that Russia could opt out of the New START nuclear arms control treaty that limits the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.

- AP
16:33 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates:

Russian forces continue advance on Kyiv
16:29 (ist)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates:

Zelenskyy urges Germany, Hungary to support cutting Russia from SWIFT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday urged Germany and Hungary to back severing Russia from the SWIFT banking system to punish Moscow for invading his country.

"There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision," Zelensky said in a video address posted online.
16:22 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Successfully fought off enemy attacks, says President Zelenskyy

In a video message, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that “Kyiv and key places near the Capital” are under their control. He added: “The occupiers wanted to capture our capital and install their puppets like Donetsk. We broke their idea.”
16:11 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

100,000 Ukrainians cross border into Poland: official

Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker on Saturday said 100,000 people have crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine since Russia's invasion this week.

"From the onset of warfare in Ukraine through today, along the entire border with Ukraine, 100,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland," Szefernaker told reporters in the border village of Medyka, southeastern Poland. 

-AFP
15:47 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

First flight carrying evacuated Indians takes off from Romania

The first flight takes off from Romania carrying Indians living in Ukraine takes off, tweets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The flight carrying 219 Indians is expected to reach Mumbai around 6.30 pm, according to media reports.

As many as 470 Indians living in Ukraine were evacuated to Romania through a land route on Friday. They are now being brought to India in Air India flights.
15:42 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Ukraine President Zelenskyy urges for membership of the European Union

“It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine’s membership in the EU,” he writes on Twitter.
15:38 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia

Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine the president of the Polish football federation said on Saturday.
15:21 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Russia watchdog bans 'invasion' and 'assault' in media

Russia's communications regulator on Saturday ordered media to remove reports describing Moscow's attack on Ukraine as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war" or face being blocked and fined.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor accused a number of independent media outlets including television channel Dozhd and the country's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta of spreading "unreliable socially significant untrue information" about the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian army and civilian deaths.
15:13 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Ukraine says 198 civilians killed in Russian invasion

Ukraine's health minister said Saturday that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country. 

"Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook. 
14:39 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Chinese banks limit financing for Russian purchases: Bloomberg

Several Chinese public banks are limiting financing to purchase raw materials from Russia for fear of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg news agency reported on Saturday.

China and Russia have strengthened their ties considerably since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and subsequent Western sanctions.

To power its growth, the Asian giant has also increased its purchases of Russian commodities, with about 30 percent of Russian oil and gas now sold to China.
14:23 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

'This war will last,' warns France's Macron on Ukraine

The world must brace for a long war between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow launched an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Saturday.

"I can tell you one thing this morning it is that this war will last," Macron's told France's annual agriculture fair. 

"This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences," Macron added, warning: "We must be prepared".
14:10 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Russia halts space launches from French Guiana over sanctions

Russia is suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its technical personnel in response to EU sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the space agency said Saturday.

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners over organising space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and withdrawing its technical personnel... from French Guiana," Dmitry Rogozin, chief of the Russian space agency, said on messaging app Telegram.
13:50 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Russia strikes Ukraine with cruise missiles

The Russian military says it has launched a barrage of cruise missiles at Ukrainian military facilities, reports AP. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that the military struck a range of Ukrainian military installations with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles.

He said that since the start of Russia’s attack Thursday, the military has hit 821 Ukrainian military facilities, including 14 air bases and 19 command facilities, and destroyed 24 air defense missile systems, 48 radars, seven warplanes, seven helicopters, nine drones, 87 tanks and eight military vessels.
13:41 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Russia fires cruise missiles at Ukraine military infrastructure

The Russian army has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure with cruise missiles from the air and sea, the defence ministry said on Saturday, as Moscow pressed on with the invasion of the pro-Western country.

"During the night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles against the military infrastructure of Ukraine," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

He said that the Russian army only targeted military infrastructure without damaging "residential and social infrastructure"
13:07 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Missile hits apartment in Kyiv, says mayor

A high-rise apartment block was hit by shelling overnight in Kyiv as fighting raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, emergency services said Saturday. 

The authorities said the number of victims was "being specified" and that an evacuation was underway. They posted a picture online of the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said online that the building had been hit by a missile.  
13:01 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Civilians take up arms in Ukraine to battle Russian tanks 

Civilians -- some of whom have never held a gun before -- prepare to battle with Russian tanks with the Ukrainian defence ministry urging them "to make Molotov cocktails and neutralise the enemy", reports AFP.
12:43 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Zelensky says Western 'partners' sending weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that "partners" were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

"A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron," Zelensky tweeted. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"
12:24 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

We will defend Ukraine, says Zelensky in Kyiv

This morning, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy posted another video from central Kyiv. The 40-second video appears to address false rumours. The leader, according to a partial translation by the Kyiv Independent, says: “There’s a lot of false information on the internet that I call on our army to lay down their arms and that there’s evacuation,” he said. “We are here. We are not going to lay down our arms. We will defend our country.”
12:02 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Big break: 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed so far, the Ukrainian military claims, reports BBC
11:39 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Joe Biden authorises Pentagon to spend $350 million on security to Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has authorised the Pentagon to send up to $350 million of security assistance to Ukraine as it battles Russian invasion, reports AP.
11:31 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Facebook bans Russian state media from running ads, monetizing

Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media's ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv. "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world," Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant's security policy head, said on Twitter.He added that Facebook would "continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media."Facebook's parent company Meta said earlier Friday that Russia would hit its services with restrictions after it refused authorities' order to stop using fact-checkers and content warning labels on its platforms.
10:42 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future, reports AP. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”

Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools. There also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which U.S. officials have described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate objective.
10:24 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Fighting erupts in Kyiv, say reports

Fighting has erupted in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, reports the BBC, citing a statement by the government on news agency Interfax. The statement also urges residents to stay in shelters and to not go near windows or balconies.
10:10 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Big break:  Gunfire heard in Ukraine’s capital, near to the city center, reports CNN
10:03 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Czechs, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said Friday they would close their airspace to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting from midnight. 

Earlier Friday the Polish airline LOT had already halted flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg. 

"As of midnight today, we are halting the traffic of all Russian airline companies in Czech airspace," Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka tweeted.
09:53 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Second military transport plan shot down, says report

A second Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of Kyiv, according to two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine as per AP.

On Friday, Ukraine’s military said it had shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.
09:45 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Don't move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine

India on Saturday advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.
09:39 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer.

Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
09:14 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

When the Russians come, that's when you get a gun and you learn how to shoot it: Ukrainian MP

Kira Rudik is a Ukrainian parliamentarian currently in Kyiv. She’s just spoken to CNN, saying it is strange to go from working as a member of parliament, under the threat of Russian attack, and then to have it suddenly start.

"And then one day, you just know they're coming," said Rudik, speaking to CNN from the capital city Kyiv. "And then you have to do something. And that's when you get a gun and then you learn how to shoot it."
09:08 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich

 

The term Russian oligarch conjures images of posh London mansions, gold-plated Bentleys and sleek superyachts in the Mediterranean, their decks draped with partiers dripping in jewels.

But the raft of sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of Ukraine may do little to dim the jet-setting lifestyles of Russia's ultra-rich and infamous – much less force a withdrawal of tanks and troops.

US sanctions target Russian President Vladmir Putin and a handful of individuals believed to be among his closest security advisers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. But the list is just as notable for who isn't on it — most of the top names from Forbes' list of the richest Russians, whose multi-billion-dollar fortunes are now largely intertwined with the West, from investments in Silicon Valley start-ups to British Premier League soccer teams.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

08:52 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

UN chief says Russian soldiers should 'return to their barracks'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on soldiers in Russia's war on Ukraine to "return to their barracks" Friday.

"We must never give up. We must give peace another chance," he told reporters after Moscow vetoed a UN resolution condemning its "aggression" in Ukraine.
08:45 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

'Repulsed' Russain attack on Kyiv, says Ukrainian army

Ukraine 'repulsed' Russian attack on main Kyiv avenue, said news agency AFP quoting the Ukrainian army. Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.
08:32 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Ukraine military claims to have shot down Russian military plane

Ukraine’s military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

According to a statement from the military’s General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometers south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified.
08:22 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Air India plane departs from Mumbai for Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

The flight, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM and is expected to land at the Bucharest airport around 10 AM (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.

Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road are being taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flight, they noted.
08:20 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, including by India, China and the UAE.

READ MORE HERE

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Feb 26, 2022 - 21:18 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Poland Ambassador to India pays tribute to Ukrainians killed in conflict

At the Embassy of Ukraine in Delhi, Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Saturday paid tribute to Ukrainians killed during Russia's military operations.

"Today at the Embassy of Ukraine in Delhi I paid tribute to all Ukrainians killed during unprovoked Russian attack. Poland stays with Ukraine!" Burakowski tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Liashko had said that a total of 198 Ukrainians have been killed, including three children till now since the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated on Thursday.

- ANI

Feb 26, 2022 - 21:11 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Sweden join Poles in boycotting Russia in World Cup play-offs

Sweden will not play Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine the football federation said on Saturday.

Sweden would have to beat the Czech Republic and Russia overcome Poland for them to face each other on March 29 in Russia.

"Whatever FIFA decide, we will not play against Russia in March," Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the federation said in a statement.

Read more here...

- AFP

Feb 26, 2022 - 21:08 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

‘We’re letting everyone in’: Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, says Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a news conference in the border town of Beregsurany that Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, regardless of whether they are subject to military conscription into the Ukrainian armed forces.

“We’re letting everyone in,” Orban said. “I’ve seen people who have no travel documents, but we’re providing them too with travel documents. And we’re also allowing in those who have arrived from third countries after the proper screening.”

Several thousand refugees fleeing Ukraine have crossed into Hungary in recent days, entering through five border crossings along Hungary’s 137-kilometer (85-mile) border with Ukraine.

- AP

Feb 26, 2022 - 21:03 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance 'from all directions', according to AFP

Feb 26, 2022 - 20:55 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Watch | Piyush Goyal welcomes students at airport

Feb 26, 2022 - 20:45 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Belarusian leader in exile says President Alexander Lukashenko 'committed treason'

Feb 26, 2022 - 20:36 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

United Kingdom's Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force deployed to bolster NATO's eastern front

Feb 26, 2022 - 20:27 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Ukrainian S-300 system downs Russian Sukhoi Su-25 and a helicopter in Donbas, according to Kyiv Independent

Feb 26, 2022 - 20:22 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Russia-Ukraine conflict hits sunflower oil imports; industry weighs options in other countries

With imports of sunflower oil getting affected due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, industry body SEA on Saturday said it is weighing options to source cooking oils from other countries to maintain domestic supply and keep retail prices under check.

Industry players expect prices of cooking oils to remain stable as the supply of domestic mustard oil will improve from next month. Harvesting of mustard seeds crop is about to start.

India's total imports of edible oils surged to a record Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2020-21 marketing year (November to October) from nearly Rs 72,000 crore in the previous year due to a sharp rise in global prices. In terms of volume, the imports were stable at 130 lakh tonne.

"Supply of sunflower oil has got disrupted because of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. India imports 25 lakh tonne of sunflower oil annually, of which 70 per cent comes from Ukraine, 20 per cent from Russia and 10 per cent from Argentina," Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) Executive Director B V Mehta told PTI.

- PTI

Feb 26, 2022 - 20:13 (IST)

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates

Turkey bans Russia warships from entering Black Sea

Load More

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates: Russia's communications regulator on Saturday ordered media to remove reports describing Moscow's attack on Ukraine as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war" or face being blocked and fined.

"Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that "partners" were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian military says it has launched a barrage of cruise missiles at Ukrainian military facilities

A high-rise apartment block was hit by shelling overnight in Kyiv as fighting raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, emergency services said Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that "partners" were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron

After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on.

Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media's ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

Ukraine’s military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia’s global isolation.

The vote was 11 in favor, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significant but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country's smaller and militarily weaker neighbor.

The resolution's failure paves the way for supporters to call for a quick vote on a similar resolution in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where there are no vetoes. There was no immediate word on a timetable for an assembly vote.

The vote was delayed for two hours the United States and Albania, which co-sponsored the resolution, and their supporters scrambled behind the scenes to get wavering nations to support the resolution. China’s decision to abstain, rather than use its veto alongside usual ally Russia, was seen as a diplomatic achievement.

“Not surprisingly, Russia exercised its veto power today in an effort to protect Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified and unconscionable war in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“But let me make one thing clear: Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices," she told her Russian counterpart. “You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people."

Brazil’s Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, whose country’s vote was initially in question but turned into a yes, said his government is “gravely concerned” about Russia’s military action. “A line has been crossed, and this council cannot remain silent,” he said.

In response, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia reiterated his country's claims that it is standing up for people in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the government for eight years. He accused the West of ignoring Ukrainian abuses there.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 26, 2022 20:11:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

Russia-Ukraine war Updates: Joe Biden vows freedom will prevail; Russia says first day of invasion 'successful'
World

Russia-Ukraine war Updates: Joe Biden vows freedom will prevail; Russia says first day of invasion 'successful'

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: The US president mapped out a slew of sanctions, which will be imposed on the Kremlin that will leave the country a ‘pariah on the international stage’

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
World

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: From Smerch rockets to Iskander missiles, what Vladimir Putin is using to attack Ukraine
World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: From Smerch rockets to Iskander missiles, what Vladimir Putin is using to attack Ukraine

Russia used several precision standoff missiles to hit key targets on Day 1 of its invasion of Ukraine, which claimed the lives of 137 civilians and military personnel