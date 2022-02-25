Russia-Ukraine crisis: From Belarus to Poland, a look at the neighbouring countries and their role in this conflict

The Vladimir Putin-led country carried out a ‘military operation’ against Ukraine, drawing condemnation from its neighbours and raising fears of destabilising the region

Around 137 civilians and military personnel killed, an estimated 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes and untold destruction and tragedy unfolded on Day 1 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen," as a once-hoped for diplomatic resolution now appeared impossible.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine took place from three main directions. Russian troops advanced from the north in the direction of Kyiv; from the east through Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv; and from Crimea in the south.

As the invasion enters Day 2, let’s look at who are the neighbouring countries in this conflict and where they stand.

Who are Ukraine’s neighbours?

Ukraine is bordered by Russia to its east and north-east. The country with a population of over 43 million also shares borders with Belarus to the north; Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary to the west, and Romania and Moldova to the south.

Poland has a population of more than 37 million, while Romania has over 19 million residents. Hungary and Belarus have populations of more than 9 million, while Slovakia’s is 5.4 million, and Moldova is just over 4 million.

Of Ukraine’s neighbours, Poland and Belarus also share borders with Russia.

The Poland-Russia border is a nearly straight-line division between Poland and the Russian Federation exclave (part of the state which is separated from the main part geographically) Kaliningrad Oblast, a region not connected to the Russian mainland.

Interestingly, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary are NATO members.

Moldova is a neutral country.

How each neighbour has reacted to the crisis?

Now that we have understood who are Ukraine’s neighbours, let’s take a look at how each of them have reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus: Belarus is a long-time ally of Russia and joined it in military exercises near the Ukrainian border before the invasion. Russian convoys entered Ukraine through its border with Belarus. Reports have stated that Belarus troops have participated in the attack; this claim has been refuted by President Alexander Lukashenko.

In a statement, he said, “Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation.”

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief had previously said Belarus had become a Russian satellite state and by allowing Russian troops to stage on its territory was effectively complicit in Russian aggression.

As a result of its role, Belarus was hit with sanctions from the UK as they unveiled restrictions on Russia.

Poland: As a key NATO ally that shares a 332-mile border with Ukraine, Poland is bracing for the worst.

The country has already opened nine reception centres along its 535-kilometre-long border with Ukraine, as it expects an influx of refugees in the wake of Russia’s attack on its neighbour.

The Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki also slammed Russia for its actions, saying Vladimir Putin had destabilised the whole of Europe with his decision to invade Ukraine.

Slovakia: Slovakia announced on Thursday that it would let fleeing Ukrainians into the country amid Russia's ongoing military intervention.

Entry will be granted on an individual basis, the Slovak Police Force said on Facebook, adding that people who do not hold valid travel documents will also be eligible to enter the country.

Hungary: Hungary announced it would deploy an unspecified number of troops near its border with Ukraine, for both security purposes and humanitarian tasks. Hungary’s defence ministry said that defending the borders and preparing for a humanitarian mission were equally important tasks. The ministry did not say how many troops would be deployed.

Moldova: The country announced it was closing its airspace because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, shortly after President Maia Sandu said Chisinau would introduce a state of emergency and was ready to accept tens of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine after the Russian attack.

Sandu said she had called a meeting of the Exceptional Situations Committee to decide on a series of measures to manage the humanitarian aspect of the crisis.

Moldova's interior minister Ana Revenco said that so far 1,900 Ukrainian citizens had crossed into Moldova on 24 February.

Romania: Romania joined the European Union, US, UK, and many other countries that condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. In a public statement, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said the only way to end the crisis is through diplomacy and assured that Romania won't be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine. Iohannis addressed the Romanians who are worried about the effects that this conflict that takes place in a neighbouring country could expand. “No Romanian must fear for his safety or that of his family,” the president said.

Klaus Iohannis also assured that Romania is ready to deal with any economic and humanitarian consequences that a possible lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate.

