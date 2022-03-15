World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: European leaders going to Ukraine's embattled capital

Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood in the capital

The Associated Press March 15, 2022 14:38:02 IST
Russia-Ukraine crisis: European leaders going to Ukraine's embattled capital

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Ukraine. AP

Kyiv: The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are travelling to Ukraine's capital Tuesday on a European Union mission to show support for the country as Russia's forces move closer to Kyiv.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence. He will be joined by Slovak Prime Minister Janez Jana, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's deputy prime minister for security and the leader of the conservative ruling party.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood in the capital as the two countries planned the second day of talks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 15, 2022 14:38:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Russia-Ukraine crisis: German ambassador slams Russia; says India would make ties as per its history, neighbourhood
World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: German ambassador slams Russia; says India would make ties as per its history, neighbourhood

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner also called out the United Nations for its "outdated" Security Council structure

Russia to investigate death of Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv, says envoy
World

Russia to investigate death of Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv, says envoy

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Many nations support UN resolution demanding an immediate end to the war
World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Many nations support UN resolution demanding an immediate end to the war

But Russian President Vladimir Putin had a few supporters as well at the UN General Assembly's emergency session, including Cuba and North Korea.