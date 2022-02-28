Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger

Kyiv: Ukraine's interior ministry said 352 civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian defence ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

