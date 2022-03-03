Russia-Ukraine conflict: Indian Left comes to Moscow's defence; here's how other political outfits reacted

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is raging and so is the blame game. While Left parties in India have condemned the invasion, pointing fingers at NATO for expanding eastward, others have maintained silence or extended their support to the Indian government

Since the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has lost 500 of its troops and another 1,600 have been wounded, as per an Associated Press report. The same report states that Ukraine hasn't divulged any such information for its armed forces.

UN human rights office has said at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 have been wounded. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service claimed more than 2,000 civilians have died. UN refugee agency said 1 million people have fled Ukraine - the swiftest refugee exodus this century.

Amid this conflict, India has maintained a diplomatically neutral standpoint.

At the United Nations Security Council, India abstained from voting on a resolution, demanding Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine. India regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy but refrained from voting alongside China and UAE. Later, in the United States General Assembly, India supported the international community's call for an immediate ceasefire.

In a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed for an “immediate cessation of violence" from Russian president Vladimir Putin. Modi called for efforts to return to diplomacy, saying the “differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.”

However, India has subtly shifted its tone since. Prime Minister Narendra Modi "stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations" during a call with Polish president Andrzej Duda.

“In such a situation, India needs to be strong,” Modi said on 22 February in an election rally. “This is important not just for India, but for the sake of all of humankind.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Indian Express, "We shouldn’t see India’s dealings with Russia in the backdrop of this confrontation. I don’t want to make any comment on the stance of any individual country. What India wants is peace. There shouldn’t be any confrontation. Whatever is happening should stop. India always wants peace."

The Left parties, meanwhile, condemned Russia's military action but defended their right to demand security guarantees as Ukraine hopes to join NATO.

"After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States-led NATO has been steadily expanding eastward, contrary to the assurance given to Russia. The efforts to get Ukraine to join NATO would pose a direct threat to Russia's security," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"Russia is also concerned about its security due to the threat posed by the presence of NATO forces and missiles at its borders in eastern Europe. Hence, the Russian demand for security guarantees, including Ukraine not joining NATO, is legitimate," the statement added.

"They could be solved only through peaceful means and meaningful dialogue. The CPI is of the opinion that the US move to expand NATO to the East and any part of the world would be an eternal threat to world peace," said CPI in its statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also offered unconditional support to PM Modi on the Ukraine issue and urged him to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country's long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.

"I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high," she said in a letter.

"Being the largest democracy in the world, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it undaunted and unhesitant," Banerjee said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The Government of India should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine."

भारत सरकार को अपने मौखिक संतुलन बनाए रखने की नीति को रोकना चाहिए और सख्त मांग करनी चाहिए कि रूस यूक्रेन के प्रमुख शहरों की बमबारी को तुरंत रोके। यदि बमबारी रोक दी जाती है, तो यूक्रेन में फंसे विदेशी देश से निकलने में सक्षम हो सकते हैं। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 2, 2022

Congress' Shashi Tharoor also said that India should have not remained silent. "Ukraine's request to India to intervene in the matter is completely understandable. Our stand has been that we do not support invading other countries and regime change through violence and war. Russia is a friend and there could be some legitimate security concerns but for India to go suddenly silent on it will be seen as a disappointment by Ukraine and its friends. It's a pity that India has gone silent. It does not reflect well when a country like India who aspires for UN Security Council seat goes completely silent on internationally recognised principles," he told news agency ANI.

My view on the #RussiaUkraineWar after India’s disappointing explanation of its decision to abstain on the @UN Security Council resolution: https://t.co/x4xwmNqwLc

India’s dilemma is understood but its stand undermines us internationally. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 26, 2022

“If the Chinese march into our country we would want other countries to stand up for us. If Ukraine expects us to speak to Russians, then at least we should try and be counted on the right side of the issue,” Tharoor added.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM's) Asaduddin Owaisi opined India's steps will be crucial as economically they depend on global trade and benefits from low crude prices. "The decisions that we make today will affect the lives of millions of Indians. We can’t be blind to their interest and welfare," Owaisi tweeted.

Do we wish to say that it is fine for a country’s sovereignty to be violated and its territory to be captured by a bigger power? Do we realise the implications of accepting that argument in the Indian context? — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 24, 2022

On Thursday (3 March), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the consultative committee of his ministry on the situation in Ukraine. The meeting of the 21-member committee, chaired by Jaishankar, was attended by nine MPs from six parties and came in for praise from some leaders.

I have declined media requests for comments since the meeting is confidential. However we urged MEA to issue a more detailed statement than usual. The meeting took place in a constructive spirit & all parties are united in their desire to see our nationals return safely home. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 3, 2022

"We all are united," Tharoor said after the meeting that was also attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party colleague Anand Sharma.

"Excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on #Ukraine. My thanks to @DrSJaishankar & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions &concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run," he added in a tweet.

"... Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost," Tharoor said.

"We were well briefed and stand united with the government," said Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

With inputs from agencies

