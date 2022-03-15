Russia-Ukraine conflict: How Polish cities are struggling to accommodate refugees

Poland is the first stop for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. But with more than 1.6 million crossing over into the country in two weeks, its cities are bursting at the seams

In a span of 20 days, millions have fled Ukraine as Russia’s barbaric invasion continues. The United Nations refugee agency has called it the “fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe” since World War II.

Those displaced within the country have moved to western Ukraine, but more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have left their homeland entirely. They are seeking refuge in Ukraine’s neighbours and more than 1.6 million have reportedly crosses the border to Poland. The nation that shares the border with Ukraine’s west has become the first stop for those running for safety.

Poland is now a haven for hundreds and thousands of women and children who had no choice but to leave their husbands, fathers, and brothers behind, as Ukrainian law bans all male citizens between the ages of 18 to 60 from leaving the country. Photographs of serpentine queues and kilometre-long lines of vehicles near the Polish border are all too common now. And while the neighbouring nation has been welcoming refugees, it is now feeling the strain.

Two of Poland’s largest cities – Warsaw and Krakow – are struggling to accommodate people. While they continue to have empathy toward Ukraine, the truth is that the cities are bursting at the seams.

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, said that 300,000 people have arrived in the capital since 24 February. “Our city remains the main destination for Ukrainian refugees. Situation is getting more and more difficult every day,” he wrote on Twitter, as he asked for support and donations to support refugees.

300,000 refugees have arrived in @warszawa since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. Our city remains the main destination for Ukrainian refugees. Situation is getting more and more difficult every day. Warsaw stands and will #StandWithUkraine. Support. Donate. pic.twitter.com/TsvxjZXEEB — Rafał Trzaskowski (@trzaskowski_) March 11, 2022

“Don’t be afraid to go to small towns”

Most refugees are accommodated in private residences, hotels, and two big sports arenas in Warsaw. But now the Polish capital has put up signs directing people to other parts of the country. “Big cities in Poland are overcrowded,” reads one sign, “don’t be afraid to go to smaller towns”, according to a Guardian report.

The situation is no different in Krakow. According to Mayor Jacek Majchrowski, one lakh people have thronged the city in two weeks. It’s a city of close to eight lakh people and reaching its limit.

“We have been helping Ukraine since the first days of the war, but as a local government, we are first responsible for the citizens,” he said in a Facebook post. He went on to add that more arrivals could hinder “the functioning of the city.”

One organisation, Fundacja Brata Alberta, tweeted about the “tragic” situation in Kraków train station. “There is nowhere to direct the refugees, they are stressed and confused, all help is needed, and above all, premises. We call many places, but the only answer is: there are no more beds,” it wrote, reports Guardian.

Announcements are being made in public transport from time to time offering advice to refugees. At train stations, there are tents to accommodate new arrivals and serve them hot food.

The crossing point



A small city near the Ukrainian border, Przemysl, is the place in Poland where most people have crossed into. Refugees arrive in trains from the war-hit nation, leaving the Przemysl station overcrowded.

Mayor Wojciech Bakun said that it’s important that the refugees keep moving west. "We are not for collect-and-stay refugees here in this city," he told NPR. “You know clean the border all the time.”

No help from the Polish government, EU

With no place in the big cities, some refugees are now going to small towns. Zamosc is a tiny eastern Polish town with a population of 60,000. So far, 35,000 have arrived; some make a stop and then travel further to the west; others stay back. It has made sleeping arrangements for refugees at reception centres, schools, private homes, and sports club, reports the BBC.

Mayor Andrzej Wnuk says that the town is now feeling the strain. He believed that the government and European Union would provide support but so far Zamosc is on its own. The town needs financial help if it needs to continue offering aid to refugees. "Polish people seem infinitely ready to give, but it will end one day", he told BBC.

While most have solidarity for those fleeing Ukraine, some resentment is creeping in. People of colour were attacked by Polish nationalists with fake reports circulating on social media of migrants committing crimes. There are several YouTube videos doing the rounds, warning that refugees will drain Poland’s resources.

However, Rafal Pankowski, a sociology professor, told NPR that the anti-refugee has become unpopular in the country. “I think this is one of those examples showing that in dramatic times like the last two weeks, people change,” he said.

Poland and other European nations have been accused of welcoming Ukrainian refugees with open arms but not extending the same treatment to Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans. Critics say that the change in attitudes is because of race, pointing to Poland’s past reluctance of taking in refugees from Africa and Middle East.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.