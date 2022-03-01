Russia-Ukraine conflict: From rifles to anti-aircraft systems, a look at the military aid Kyiv is getting from different countries

The escalating crisis between Ukraine and Russia has seen countries such as Germany, Sweden and Finland reversing their policy of never sending arms to conflict zones

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine sees no signs of abating even as the two nations held talks in Belarus on Monday.

Ukraine — who is putting up a fight against the Russian troops — despite its limited military capabilities, has been urging countries across the world to send military aid.

In fact, last Friday {25 February}, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called on Europeans with "combat experience" to take up arms and defend Ukraine against invading Russian forces, adding the West was too slow to help his country.

Take a look at which countries are sending military assistance to Ukraine.

United States

On 25 February, President Joe Biden instructed the State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from US stocks to Ukraine.

A State Department spokesperson said anti-aircraft systems were also included in the material.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States has committed more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has sent anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian military to help counter Russian forces.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the country will send additional lethal ‘defensive weapons’ to the war-hit country in the coming days, TASS news agency reported.

In mid-January, the UK government sent about 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. Also, 30 military instructors arrived in the republic to train the Ukrainian military personnel to operate the missile systems that had been delivered.

France

The Emmanuel Macron-led country has said that it will provide Ukraine with fuel aid. Additionally, as part of NATO, France will send 500 soldiers and armored vehicles to Ukraine's neighbour Romania, and four Mirage 2000 model warplanes to Estonia.

Germany

On 26 February, Germany reversed a historic policy of never sending weapons to conflict zones, saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine was an epochal moment that imperiled the entire post-World War II order across Europe.

The government announced that it would send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine. The government also authorised the Netherlands to send Ukraine 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers and told Estonia it ship over send nine howitzers.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. “It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side.”

Canada

Canada announced that it would sending an additional $25 million in military aid to support Ukraine in its efforts to retain sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The Canadian Armed Forces {CAF} will also be providing two C-130J tactical airlift aircraft and a team of 40-50 personnel for at least two weeks to help NATO’s efforts in Europe.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "Canada stands united with the Ukrainian people, who have demonstrated immense courage and resolve in the face of tyranny. We are working with our allies to ensure Ukrainian military personnel are properly equipped and together with our partners in Poland, we are working to deliver necessary military materials without delay. We will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their nation and its freedom."

Sweden

Announcing a shift from their doctrine of not sending arms to countries engaged in active conflict,

Sweden said on 27 February that it would send military aid, including anti-tank launchers, helmets and body armour to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson underlined that the decision to send this kind of military aid is the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in an armed conflict since the Soviet Union invaded Finland in 1939.

Finland

Another country to send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in a shift of policy is Finland.

The shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons and 70,000 food packages, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said.

The decision means a shift in policy for Finland, which has maintained an image of a non-aligned country since the Soviet Union in 1956 gave up a naval base it had leased in southern Finland after World War II.

Greece

Greece, which has a large presence in Ukraine, is sending defence supplies to Ukraine in response to a request from the Ukrainian government. Two C-130 military transport planes will carry the supplies to Poland in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, it said. It will then be transported across the border to Ukraine.

Belgium

Belgium says it will supply Ukraine with 3,000 more automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons, as well as 3,800 tons of fuel.

Czech Republic

On Saturday, Prague said it would send Ukraine 4,000 mortars “in the next few hours” as well as 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, many sniper rifles and a million bullets.

The Czechs had already promised Kyiv 4,000 mortars worth $1.6 million which have yet to be delivered.

