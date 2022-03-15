Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed outside Kyiv
'Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria,' the US news network said
New York: Fox News says one of its photographers was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire.
The network said Tuesday that photographer Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in an incident that also injured reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized. Their injuries occurred Monday in Horenka, outside of Kyiv.
Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, says in a memo to staff members on Tuesday that “his passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”
He won an internal award at Fox for helping to get freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal last year.
He was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days, following the death of documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Over 350 Ukrainian civilians killed; Russian forces resume 'offensive actions' after Mariupol ceasefire
Russia's defence ministry said Saturday it had resumed 'offensive actions' in Ukraine after announcing a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities to evacuate
21 Indian sailors stranded at Ukraine port, haven't left ship since war broke out
VR Maritime company said 'the sailors are safe and that 24 other ships with Indians on board are also docked at the Mykolaiv port'. The firm added it was in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kyiv
Operation Ganga: MEA urges Ukraine, Russia to announce ceasefire for evacuation of Indians
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 'evacuation looks difficult without a ceasefire.' He added that situation is particularly bad in Ukraine's Pisochin where nearly 1,000 Indians are stranded