Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed outside Kyiv

'Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria,' the US news network said

New York: Fox News says one of its photographers was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire.

The network said Tuesday that photographer Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in an incident that also injured reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized. Their injuries occurred Monday in Horenka, outside of Kyiv.

Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, says in a memo to staff members on Tuesday that “his passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

He won an internal award at Fox for helping to get freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal last year.

He was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days, following the death of documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.