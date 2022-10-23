Russia: Two pilots killed as Su-30 fighter jet crashes into residential building; second such incident in a week

New Delhi: Two pilots were killed after a Russian fighter jet conducting a test flight crashed Sunday into a two-storey building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia, the regional governor said.

This is the second such incident in a week. On 18 October, the Russian military’s Su-34 jet crashed into a residential building in Yeysk town, killing more than a dozen people, including children.

“A Su category plane hit a two-storey building in Irkutsk on Przhevalskogo street,” governor Igor Kobzev said on social media, with the local department of the emergencies ministry clarifying that a “Su-30 aircraft crashed during a test flight”.

Preliminary data suggests the plane crashed into residential housing. According to regional authorities, the crew died. pic.twitter.com/bAv83pGX5e — RT (@RT_com) October 23, 2022

Kobzev later said that two pilots were killed in the crash but local residents were unharmed.

He posted a video of the building, which he described as a “private home for two families of 100 metres squared”, with smoke billowing against a dark sky.

Firefighters were seen at the scene, working to extinguish the fire that broke out after the crash.

Emergency services are on scene extinguishing the blaze.https://t.co/5CtmArwyP0 pic.twitter.com/66fKT6eZa9 — RT (@RT_com) October 23, 2022

Russia’s investigative committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had launched a criminal case over the incident.

With inputs from AFP

