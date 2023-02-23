Russia to go more nuclear, says Putin ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said Russia “will pay increased attention” to boost its nuclear forces. The statement of the Russian president comes a day ahead of first anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine.

In his address to mark Thursday’s Defender of the Fatherland public holiday Putin said, “As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad.”

Putin was referring to nuclear missiles based on land, sea and air.

It is to be recalled that in his address to the Russia assembly, Duma, Putin said Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US.

Sarmat missiles to be deployed this year

For the first time, the Russian President during his address today said that Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, a weapon able to carry multiple nuclear warheads, would be deployed this year.

“We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles,” Putin said.

According to Reuters report, Russia is expected to begin military exercise with China in South Africa on Friday and has sent a frigate equipped with the hypersonic missiles.

Putin and US President Joe Biden had engaged in verbal sparring on the eve of the 24 February anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Putin suspended the New START with the US, accusing it of turning the Russia-Ukraine war into a global conflict by arming Kyiv.

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday and said that the US and its NATO allies were defending democracy and freedom in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Biden was in Warsaw, Poland, where he warned the suspension of START was a “big mistake”. He however, said: “I don’t read into that that he’s thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that.”

The Ukraine war, considered to be the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War Two, has displaced millions, left Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupted the global economy.

