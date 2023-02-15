Russia to co-develop main battle tank with India, ready to share T-14 Armata tank technology
New Delhi: Russia said it is keen to share its advanced Armata modular technologies with India and participate in the joint development of the future main battle tanks (MBT) for the Indian Army.
“The Russian side is planning to participate in joint development of the Indian main battle tank with the use of modern Russian technology,” deputy director of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), Vladimir Drozhzhov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti news agency.
During the Aero India 2023 expo in India’s Bengaluru, Drozhzhov further informed that India plans to launch an international tender for the new tank.
For the unversed, working with Russia on the development of MBT centered on the Armata Universal Combat Platform has been often discussed by India in the past few years.
Amrata Tank Technology
Armata platform serves as a base for T-14 heavy tank and the T-15 armoured infantry fighting vehicle (AFI) of Russia.
Produced by Russian company Uralvagonzavod, T-14 Armata is said to be a new-generation MBT and was first shown to public at Moscow Victory Day Parade in May 2015.
The T-14 Armata is considered to be one of the most sophisticated MBT and is equipped with a 125mm 2A82-1M smoothbore gun mounted on an unmanned turret.
The turret has 45 rounds of ammunition, including ready-to-use rounds. It has a complete digital system and the main gun can be used to fire laser-guided missiles. The crew is enclosed in a robust armoured capsule.
Reports say that Russian military have been using T-14 Armata tank in its operation in Ukraine.
It is designed on a modular battle platform and may be utilised to create other armoured vehicles, such as large infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APC).
According to EurAsian Times report, the T-14 can function in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes the tank appropriate for the Indian Army’s needs in high-altitudes.
In June 2021, the Indian Army floated a Request for Information (RFI) to procure over 1,700 Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) in a phased manner under the strategic partnership route, with the induction of the “future tank” expected to be completed by 2030.
Reports last year said that India has been seeking to procure tanks under its FTCV project to replace Soviet-designed T-72s.
Majority of existing tank fleet in India are made up primarily of Russian-made T-72 and T-90 tanks. They are reportedly technologically outmoded, especially in terms of mobility, protection and firepower.
