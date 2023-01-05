Russia threatens West, deploys world's fastest hypersonic missile Zircon in Atlantic Ocean

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the world’s fastest missile Zircon in the Atlantic Ocean amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. A warship of the Russian Navy equipped with the Zircon missile is currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is being viewed in several quarters as a signal to the West that Russia will not back down from the Ukraine war at any cost.

The Zircon missile is capable of flying at a speed of more than 11000 kilometers per hour. This hypersonic cruise missile of Russia has a range of over 1000 kilometers. This missile is so fast that even the enemy’s air defense system is not able to intercept it. China and the US are also in the race to develop hypersonic missiles.

Vladimir Putin revealed during a video conference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, the commander of the Russian Navy frigate Igor Krokhmal, that the warship was armed with the Zircon hypersonic missile.

Vladimir Putin said that this time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system Zircon.

“I am sure that such a powerful weapon will firmly protect Russia from possible external threats. This weapon has no match in any other country,” Putin said.

Zircon is Russia’s most powerful missile

Zircon was inducted into the Russian military in 2019 along with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle. It is one of the most powerful weapons in the Russian arsenal.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, this cruise missile is capable of attacking at 7 times the speed of sound or Mach 7. Western analysts question this power of Russia but also say that it is very difficult to track and intercept the hypersonic missile.

Vladimir Putin had claimed in 2018 that the Zircon missile can attack any part of the world and can also dodge the US-made missile defence systems.

Why Russia deployed Zircon missile in Atlantic Ocean

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Gorshkov would go to the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Shoigu said the ship equipped with Zircons is capable of delivering precise and powerful strikes enemy on sea and land.

He said that the Zircon hypersonic missile can beat any missile defence system. Shoigu also pointed out that the Zircon missile flies at nine times the speed of sound and has a range of over 1,000 km.

Shoigu said the main task of the visit was to counter threats to Russia and jointly maintain regional peace and stability with friendly countries.

