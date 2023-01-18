Russia: Siberian city freezes as temperature plummets to minus 50 degrees centigrade

Yakutsk (Russia): The Siberian city known as the coldest region on earth is witnessing severe cold this winter. In the city of Yakutsk, the temperature had plummeted to minus 50 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

According to news agency Reuters, residents in the mining town of Yakutsk, which is located around 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow in the Russian Far East, are suffering from extreme cold this winter. The temperatures in this city in Siberia regularly plummet to below minus 40 degrees centigrade during the winter months.

A woman, who had come out of her home in the city surrounded by icy mist wearing two scarves, two pairs of gloves and several caps and hoods said, “you can’t take this much cold. Either you mold yourself according to the situation or you will become its victim.”

“You don’t really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it’s just the brain preparing you for it, and telling you that everything is normal,” she added.

Another resident, Nargusun Starostina, who sold frozen fish in a market without a fridge or freezer, said there was no special secret to dealing with the extreme cold.

“Just wear warm clothes, in layers, you have to dress like a cabbage,” she said.

Extreme cold, even temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees centigrade, is not a new phenomenon for the people of Yakutsk. Siberia is probably the coldest inhabited region in the world and the city has long been tagged as the coldest place in the world.

In 2018, CNN had reported that several residents of Yakutsk had claimed that their eyelashes had frozen due to the brutal winter cold.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.