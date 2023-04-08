Russia shuts down tourism in Crimean beaches, prepares for war over a possible Ukraine invasion

Crimea: Huge barricades and trenches have erected on beaches and at important access points in Crimea to prevent the loss of the peninsula that Putin annexed in 2014.

According to reports, tank traps known as “dragon’s teeth” have been installed by the Russian occupants at the Ak-Monai location on the Taurida highway to impede a Ukrainian attempt to retake the peninsula.



The defensive artillery positions on the beaches came after a missile fired from territory controlled by Ukraine was shot down Saturday morning over the Crimean town of Feodosia, which is located on the Black Sea.

In order to defend the area from a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin has acknowledged that he must sacrifice the region’s significant tourism sector this summer.

Both satellite and ground level photos show the scope of the operation, according to reports.

The Crimean peninsula’s northern beaches are currently being fiercely defended amid the most obvious indications that Putin’s military leaders consider the peninsula to be vulnerable.

Welcome to Crimea, russia style! Why go to Egypt to see pyramids if you can see thousands of them on the beaches Crimea! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JK2yTlT62C — Iryna Buczkowski🇺🇦🇺🇸Їрина (@IrynaBuczkowski) April 8, 2023

Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram that “a missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia” without elaborating on the specific projectile in question.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an assistant to Aksyonov, was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying that although debris had landed in a Crimean town, no damage or injuries had been reported.

Ukrainian soldiers have allegedly carried out drone assaults, according to Russian-installed officials in Crimea, although Kyiv has traditionally refrained from taking blame.

Late in March, Russia claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian force-fired GLSDB guided smart bomb for the first time without providing any further details.

Ukraine stated earlier this week that it might engage with Russia over Crimea, but only if it moves significantly forward from its existing positions to reach the peninsula’s borders.

The loss would be terrible for Putin, even a death blow, and is unimaginable in Moscow.

The hardline chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian parliament, Leonid Slutsky, declared: “The status of Crimea is not even up for discussion.”

It’s a matter that was settled after the 2014 referendum and is now spelt out in the Russian constitution. The peninsula will always be indivisible from Russia.

He asserted that Kyiv lacked the resources and strength to retake Crimea.

Yan Gagin, a consultant to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s annexing authorities, called Ukraine’s aspirations to enter Crimea “empty talk that means absolutely nothing.”

However, the defences show that Russia is extremely concerned.

There are two land crossing points into Crimea from Ukraine, and both have recently been fortified with new defences.

Ukrainian reports claim that several beaches have been mined.

Disaster for tourism

As individuals disregard official requests to make “patriotic bookings” this summer, the dictator is facing impending economic disaster in the formerly lucrative tourism sector of the occupied peninsula.

Nearly all of the beaches in the occupied zone have massive barricades now or soon will, and Ukraine claims that the Russians also mine those beaches.

Putin views the unlawful takeover of the tourist gem Crimea in 2014 as one of his greatest successes, but there is now worry that Ukraine could employ Western weaponry to retake a region the size of Wales.

Bookings are currently 80% lower than last year, which were subsequently 30% below pre-war levels, and hoteliers are requesting state bailouts to make up for the financial impact of Putin’s war.

