Russia says US-South Korea nuclear pact could destabilise region
The United States on Wednesday promised to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning, while Seoul promised not to seek nuclear weapons itself in an agreement both sides said was aimed against North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal
Russia on Friday criticised a nuclear deal between the United States and South Korea, pointing out that it would destabilise the region and the wider world, and also warned that it could lead to a potential arms race.
The United States on Wednesday promised to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning, while Seoul promised not to seek nuclear weapons itself in an agreement both sides said was aimed against North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal.
Russia has repeatedly railed against what it sees as the United States’ growing military presence across Asia.
Related Articles
“This development is clearly destabilising in nature and will have serious negative consequences for regional security, impacting on global stability,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Moscow said the United States and NATO’s drive for “decisive military superiority” would “bring nothing but escalating tensions” and could “provoke an arms race”.
Washington has accused Moscow of nuclear sabre-rattling over various statements from Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, since the start of the Ukraine war that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its “territorial integrity”.
At a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden this week, South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol said the agreement was aimed at strengthening South Korea’s defences in the face of North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear weapons program.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
South Korea's President says doors open for possible military aid to Ukraine
A key U.S. ally and a major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea has so far tried to avoid antagonising Russia due to its companies operating there and Moscow's influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Western countries for weapons supply.
South Korea, US, Japan hold drills as North Korea accuses Washington of escalating 'nuclear blackmail'
In an effort to strengthen their military and political cooperation, South Korea, the US and Japan decided to perform regular missile defence and anti-submarine drills during meetings on Friday in Washington
On the Rocks: Does South Korea have a drinking problem?
South Korea is one of world’s most overworked countries and it is the reason its people are drinking more. Mandatory work dinners, called hoesik, see people consuming alcohol in excess. This has fuelled a rise in whiskey and beer imports in the first three months of the year