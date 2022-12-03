Russia President Vladimir Putin ready for talks on Ukraine ceasefire, lays down conditions for West

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk about ending the war in Ukraine but for this the Western countries will have to accept some of Russia’s demands.

This was stated by the Kremlin. According to news agency AP, Russia has rejected the condition of withdrawal of forces from Ukraine. Russia’s response came after US President Joe Biden expressed his desire for direct talks with Vladimir Putin.

Joe Biden has said that he is ready for talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to end the Ukraine war. After talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, the US President had expressed his desire to hold talks with Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference.

But Joe Biden had also said that a dialogue with Russia is possible only after the end of the war in Ukraine, for which Putin does not seem ready at the moment.

Joe Biden had earlier called Putin a butcher in March and said he should not remain in power in Russia. Now that Ukraine is nine months into the war and all of Europe, including Ukraine, is in the grip of freezing cold, the West is paving the way for talks with Russia.

The Russian army has attacked and destroyed many of Ukraine’s energy plants and Russia has stopped or greatly reduced the gas supply to most European countries. The US and other Western countries are increasing military and economic aid to Ukraine in these conditions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.