Russia President Vladimir Putin ready for talks on Ukraine ceasefire, lays down conditions for West
Joe Biden has said that he is ready for talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to end the Ukraine war. After talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, the US President had expressed his desire to hold talks with Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk about ending the war in Ukraine but for this the Western countries will have to accept some of Russia’s demands.
This was stated by the Kremlin. According to news agency AP, Russia has rejected the condition of withdrawal of forces from Ukraine. Russia’s response came after US President Joe Biden expressed his desire for direct talks with Vladimir Putin.
Joe Biden has said that he is ready for talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to end the Ukraine war. After talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, the US President had expressed his desire to hold talks with Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference.
But Joe Biden had also said that a dialogue with Russia is possible only after the end of the war in Ukraine, for which Putin does not seem ready at the moment.
Joe Biden had earlier called Putin a butcher in March and said he should not remain in power in Russia. Now that Ukraine is nine months into the war and all of Europe, including Ukraine, is in the grip of freezing cold, the West is paving the way for talks with Russia.
The Russian army has attacked and destroyed many of Ukraine’s energy plants and Russia has stopped or greatly reduced the gas supply to most European countries. The US and other Western countries are increasing military and economic aid to Ukraine in these conditions.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Power cuts across Ukraine and Moldova as Russian missiles hit war-torn region
Scheduled and unscheduled blackouts have become common in Ukraine as a result of the recent air raids. Many areas of Ukraine hit by blackouts on Wednesday were close to neighbouring countries, including Lviv, just 80 km from Poland, where a Ukrainian missile killed two people last week
Russian shelling kills 15 in Kherson as Ukraine battles to restore power
Throughout the country, Russian air strikes over recent weeks have brought Ukraine's energy infrastructure to its knees as winter approaches and temperatures approach freezing, spurring fears of a health crisis and a further exodus
What does Xi Jinping mean by ‘Asia-Pacific not being an arena for big-power contest’?
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised that no attempt to wage a new Cold War would be allowed ‘by the people or by our times’, while addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Bangkok, Thailand