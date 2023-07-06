Russia launches criminal inquiry into brutal beating of award-winning reporter

On Wednesday, Russian investigators announced the initiation of a criminal inquiry into the brutal beating of award-winning journalist Elena Milashina in Chechnya.

Milashina, 45, reports on human rights violations in Chechnya, the Caucasus region governed for years by former warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.

Milashina, a reporter for Russia’s leading independent daily Novaya Gazeta, and lawyer Alexander Nemov were severely assaulted this week in Chechnya.

Her editor informed AFP earlier in the day that she is in a “difficult” state in a Moscow hospital.

The Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, said in a statement that it has initiated a criminal investigation into the deliberate infliction of “moderate” and “light” physical damage.

The top investigator in Chechnya, Vitaly Volkov, told the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, that the investigation had been launched following a preliminary probe.

Genuine official investigations into rights abuses are very rare in Chechnya.

International media advocates and rights groups voiced concern after Milashina said she had been battered and held at gunpoint with Nemov during a work trip to the volatile region in southern Russia.

“Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult: she was really severely beaten,” Dmitry Muratov, the editor of Novaya Gazeta, told AFP reporters.

Novaya Gazeta published a video of Milashina in the hospital with her head shaven and her hands bandaged. Nemov received a knife wound in the assault.

In a video interview, the journalist said around 10 to 15 attackers had beaten her with plastic pipes.

‘It really hurt’

Milashina said that authorities routinely used such pipes to attack detainees in Chechnya. She said she had written about the practice before and now experienced it for the first time.

“It is a powerful weapon,” she said in the video, smiling. “It really hurt.”

The attackers, who demanded she reveal her phone password, also threatened to break her fingers.

She said the assault was linked to her work with Nemov, adding she heard the attackers telling the lawyer: “You defend too many people here.”

She also said they shaved her head and poured a green-coloured dye over her.

The Kremlin and the strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said those responsible should be identified.

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said would take time for a full probe to be conducted, and that investigators were carrying out their work.

“Let’s just wait. The reactions have all been voiced and now all actions are being taken,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Muratov said Milashina’s fingers were also injured, adding that “her condition is what you’d expect”.

Since 2000, Novaya Gazeta has seen six of its journalists and contributors killed, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead in Moscow on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday.

