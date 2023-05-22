Russia launches air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro, eight hurt, claims governor

A Russian air raid overnight on the Dnipropetrovsk area injured at least eight people and damaged hundreds of structures, Ukraine claimed on Monday, adding that air defence systems destroyed 20 drones and four cruise missiles.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive imminent, Russia has resumed missile and drone strikes after an almost two-month hiatus. The biggest strikes of the battle now occur multiple times every week.

“The Russian invaders attacked military and infrastructure facilities of the eastern outpost of Ukraine – the city of Dnipro,” Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging service.

“The attack was carried out by 16 different types of missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 strike drones,” the air force said, adding that air defences brought down 20 Russian drones and four cruise missiles.

At least one man was wounded in the attack on Dnipro city and seven people were injured in an attack on Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Scores of buildings, including private homes, apartment blocks and administrative infrastructure were damaged or destroyed, he said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

