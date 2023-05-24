Russia intercepts two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over Baltic Sea
Russia announced on Tuesday that it had launched a Su-27 fighter jet to “prevent violations of the state border” by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.
“After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base,” the Russian defence ministry stated.
According to the statement, the army stopped the border from being crossed, and “the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.”
Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, acknowledged that US planes were intercepted by Russia, explaining that the B-1 bombers were participating in a “long-planned exercise in Europe.”
It is the latest in a series of similar incidents.
Just over a week ago, Russia said two aircraft, one German and one French, were intercepted attempting to “violate” its airspace.
Mid-April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
In March, an American drone crashed after colliding with a Russian jet over the Black Sea.
Russia’s defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea, but denied causing the crash, saying the aircraft had lost control.
