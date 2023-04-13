Ukraine 'secret service agent' behind St Petersburg cafe blast that killed Tatarsky: FSB

Moscow: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has revealed that a Ukrainian resident named Yury Denisov masterminded the murder of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky earlier this month in a café in St. Petersburg.

Denisov, according to the service, travelled from Kiev to Russia in February via Latvia. He delivered the bomb to the woman who brought it to the St. Petersburg coffee shop where Tatarsky was giving a talk on April 2 using an intermediary.

The blogger was killed and numerous others were hurt in the explosion that followed. The FSB said that Denisov left Russia the following day and travelled through Turkey and Armenia.

The CIA alleges Denisov spent time in the Moscow Region gathering information on Tatarsky before to the assassination, the statement continued. An international arrest warrant for the suspect is being drafted by Russia.

Denisov has appeared in a number of photos provided by the FSB, one of which shows him ostensibly avoiding customs inspection at the Russian border.

Additionally, images of his Ukrainian driver’s licence and a contract for the purchase of a secondhand car in Moscow were made public.

The blast was blamed on “Ukrainian special services and their agents, including fugitive members of the Russian opposition,” according to investigators.

According to the statement, numerous friends of imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny gave Denisov’s alleged collaborator, Darya Trepova, the idea to carry out sabotage in Russia.

According to the FSB, they “repeatedly made statements about the need for sabotage actions in Russia.” Trepova was a fan of Navalny, it was added.

Former Donbass combatant Tatarsky, whose true name was Maksim Fomin, was a well-known military blogger who pushed for a firm position on the Russian military campaign against Ukraine.

A café associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military group, sponsored his speech in St. Petersburg.

Kyiv meanwhile has refuted claims that it was behind the blast.

