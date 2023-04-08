Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying: Reports

Russia on Friday charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying, according to local media reports.

Russia’s state news agency Tass and the Interfax news agency said a law enforcement source informed them that the country’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, has officially charged the American journalist.

In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges and a response from the accused represent the formal start of a criminal probe, initiating what could be a long and secretive Russian judicial process.

Tass quoted its source as saying: “The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.”

First such case since Cold War

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on 29 March. He is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

The FSB specifically accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

US Senate demands journalist’s release

The case has caused an international uproar.

In a rare US bipartisan statement, the Senate’s top two leaders demanded Friday that Russia immediately release Gershkovich. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. declared that “journalism is not a crime” and praised Gershkovich as an “internationally known and respected independent journalist.”

On Thursday, the US ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met to discuss the case.

In the meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lynne T. Tracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed “the serious nature of the charges” against Gershkovich, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement repeated earlier Russian claims that the reporter “was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions.”

Lawyers representing Gershkovich met with him Tuesday for the first time since his detention, according to Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker.

Tucker said the reporter is in good health and “is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release.”

Gershkovich was ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said Monday that it had received a defense appeal of his arrest; the appeal is scheduled to be heard on April 18, Russian news agencies reported.

With inputs from AP

