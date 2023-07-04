'Russia counters all sanctions, our people are more consolidated than ever': President Putin at SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country will continue to challenge sanctions and restrictions imposed by different countries in the wake of the Ukraine war.

“A lot of times, external forces have created hostile state. Ukraine was pumped with weapons for eight years, they were instigating aggression against the peaceful population of Donbas. They were also encouraging neo-nazi ideology,” Putin said.

He added, “All of this was done to put Russia’s security at risk and to stop the development of our country.”

Putin said that hybrid warfare has been unleashed against Russia. “I would like to emphasise that Russia counters all these sanctions and external pressures. Under current conditions, our country continues to develop. Russian people are more consolidated than ever,” he said.

Sanctions on Russia

Russia has been slapped with multiple sanctions ever since it launched a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine.

With the war currently in its second year, Western countries have increased the number of sanctions imposed on Russia.

The European Union, the US, Canada and the UK have frozen the assets of Russian banks functioning in their countries.

Additionally, the EU has set limits on the amount of money Russians can deposit in banks. The UK government had planned to implement similar measures last year but dropped it this year.

Apart from financial sanctions, over 1,000 Russian businesses and individuals have been targeted by the UK, US and EU countries.

In retaliation, Russia banned exports of certain goods and services like telecoms, medical, vehicle, agricultural, electrical equipment and timber products.

“These measures are a logical response to those imposed on Russia,” the Russian economy ministry said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.