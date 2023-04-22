Russia converting ordinary bombs into guided missiles, Kyiv media claims

Kyiv: Russia is adapting simple bombs to include guidance systems, making them affordable and efficient alternatives to pricey guided missiles.

Illia Ponomarenko of the Kyiv Independent claims that the UMPK (unified module for gliding and navigation) technologies appear to be turning ordinary bombs into intelligent ones.

The enhanced guided or gliding bombs, according to Ponomarenko, present “an especially serious threat to Ukraine” and have the ability to “deliver devastating hits upon Ukrainian lines and the rear front.”

According to the site, this device can be used to give Russia’s plentiful supply of outdated Soviet FAB-500M-62 gravity bombs “wings” and a basic satellite navigation system.

Russian bombs that had been modified were successfully employed in March to strike Ukrainian defences in Avdiivka, Donetsk.

According to Russian media, the production of the kit costs less than 2 million roubles, or about $24,000, making it significantly less expensive than buying missiles and other weaponry from abroad.

In contrast, one Kalibr cruise missile, which Russia used frequently in its invasion of Ukraine, costs just under $6.5 million.

The JDAM-ER kits, which turn existing unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions, were given by the US to Ukraine, and they are identical to the system.

Although Russia has not acknowledged making the UMPK kits in substantial quantities, this would be a practical substitute for pricey cruise and ballistic missiles, the stock of which is already largely exhausted.

According to estimations from the Ukrainian air force, these weapons can have an effective range of more than 50 kilometers, or about 31 miles, the Kyiv Independent said.

According to the article, the Ukrainian air force calculates that up to 20 guided bomb hits are made every day along the front line by Russian Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft that are launched from higher heights.

Ukraine must use air defence systems like the S-300 to fend off the jets in order to stop the Russian attack.

According to recently released Pentagon documents, Kyiv’s supply of S-300 weapons is running low and may run out in May.

On Wednesday, a number of Patriot missile defence systems sent by Western partners arrived in Ukraine.

Additionally, Ukraine has been frantically searching for more ammo for its air defence systems, which have been essential to protect against Russian planes.

As its Mikoyan MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 are obsolete and do not have contemporary longer-range air-to-air missiles, Ukraine has also been pleading for its Western friends to supply fighter jets to protect against Russian assaults.

This week, Germany granted Poland’s request to give Ukraine five MiG-29 fighter planes.

