Russia, Belarus tactical nuclear deal a reaction to UK’s ‘irresponsible policy,’ says European Parliament member

Paris: London’s “irresponsible policy” of providing Kyiv with depleted-uranium ammunition is the reason behind Russia’s decision to plant tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, claims Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament.

Mariani told TASS, “The UK’s decision to provide depleted-uranium shells to Kyiv opens a new stage of escalation. I consider the agreements between Moscow and Minsk on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus a reaction to this irresponsible decision by London.”

He also noted that “shells with depleted uranium are more destructive than conventional munitions.” He also emphasised on how NATO forces have always “deployed nuclear weapons near the borders of Russia.”

The French lawmaker said, “I am concerned about the desire for escalation on the part of some NATO countries.”

He also said that several member states of NATO, including Poland, UK and Baltic nations, are “constantly adding fuel to the fire.”

“The UK also seeks to contribute to the escalation, which is in line with the traditions of its foreign policy. For four centuries, London has been trying to split the European continent and has always supported European territorial conflicts,” he said.

UK to send ammo to Ukraine

Russia threatened to escalate attacks in Ukraine after the British government announced it would provide Ukraine with a type of munition that Moscow falsely claims has nuclear components.

The British defence ministry on Monday confirmed it would provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Such rounds were developed by the U.S. during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the same T-72 tanks that Ukraine now faces in its push to break through a stalemate in the east.

Depleted uranium is a by-product of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons. The rounds retain some radioactive properties, but they can’t generate a nuclear reaction like a nuclear weapon would, RAND nuclear expert and policy researcher Edward Geist said.

EU threatens new sanctions against Belarus

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that Brussels was ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus if Minsk were to host Russian nuclear weapons.

“Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it; it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions,” he tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Saturday his country would station tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.

With inputs from agencies

