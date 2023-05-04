Russia begins terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack

Russia has opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence and accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” assassination attempt.

“The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia,” the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin – the most serious allegation that Moscow has levelled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promptly denied any Ukrainian involvement, telling a press conference in Helsinki: “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory.”

A senior Ukrainian presidential official said the incident instead suggested Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation”.

