Russia begins terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.
Russia has opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence and accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” assassination attempt.
“The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia,” the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin – the most serious allegation that Moscow has levelled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promptly denied any Ukrainian involvement, telling a press conference in Helsinki: “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory.”
A senior Ukrainian presidential official said the incident instead suggested Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation”.
