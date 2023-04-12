Russia adopts law on new military draft rules, makes it almost impossible to dodge conscription

New Delhi: The State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, on Tuesday almost unanimously passed a bill that introduces electronic draft notices for conscripts and reservists, making it impossible for Russians to dodge conscription in future.

The State Duma approved the legislation with just one abstention. The upper house, the Federation Council, is expected to adopt it today, and send it on to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his approval, which is widely expected.

The law will enable authorities to quietly sweep up thousands more men to fight — even as the Kremlin is denying plans for a controversial new mobilisation.

Restrictions for draft dodgers

After the law comes into force, draft dodgers would face certain restrictions. Those served a draft notice would be banned from leaving Russia starting on the day when the notice is considered to be delivered.

A notice is automatically considered to be served a week after it is registered as being delivered even if the addressee did not confirm receipt.

Someone who receives a summon but fails to arrive at a recruitment office within 20 days upon receipt without a valid reason would be barred from registering as sole proprietors or self-employed workers.

Such an individual would also be deprived of the right to real estate and would have his driver’s license suspended. The draft dodger would also be unable to apply for a loan in Russia. All the restrictions are to be lifted within 24 hours after a person arrives at a recruitment office, the bill adds.

Under the new rules, a conscript or reservist would receive a draft notice through his account on the electronic state services portal ‘Gosuslugi’, which is used in Russia for a wide range of public services, from paying taxes to getting various documents.

Notices can also be served at what are called Multifunctional Public Services Centers – a kind of a unified public service desk in Russia helping citizens to resolve mostly bureaucratic issues.

Some of the more traditional ways of delivering draft notices will also remain, according to the bill.

Conscripts and reservists will still be able to receive them personally from a military recruitment official, through their workplace or via a certified letter.

New public register of draft notices

According the bill, the authorities will create a new public register of draft notices.

The legislation also obliges the local authorities, tax offices, police departments, medical organisations and other public institutions to provide all the data necessary to form a unified database of conscripts and reservists. The police must also search for people dodging conscription or military draft, the text of the bill adds.

When Putin announced a mobilisation in the fall to commandeer reinforcements for the war against Ukraine, thousands of men fled the country or went into hiding.

Last year’s chaotic mobilisation — in which military officers were obliged to physically hand out paper notices — created scenes of young men being grabbed from the streets and at subway stations, or wrestled to the ground in shopping malls. In some cases, passersby filmed men fleeing military officials.

The legislation was introduced during the annual spring conscription campaign in Russia. According to MP Andrey Kartapolov, the ongoing draft, which is scheduled to end in July, will not be affected by the new rules.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.