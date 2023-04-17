Russia adds chapter of Ukraine Invasion in history books; students to get questions on it in upcoming exams

Moscow: Russian education board has decided to include questions about country’s ongoing military campaign in Ukraine in the annual exams of students.

The country’s education watchdog, Rosobrnadzor has reported that Standardized history exams will now include questions about the war.

Russian students have to pass a maths test, a Russian language test, and two tests of their choice, one of which can be a history test, in order to graduate. The likelihood that a student will be accepted into a university is mostly based on test scores, reports said.

The assessments will be revised “as soon as all schools obtain textbooks that cover this topic and after students complete the course,” Rosobrnadzor, which regulates curriculum and educational standards, said in a statement to news agency TASS.

By September 1, when the new school year in Russia starts, revised educational materials will be made available, according to Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov on Monday.

Students in the 10th and 11th grades, who are normally 16 and 17, are the target audience for the books.

“I read the paragraph about the unique military action. The SVO operation’s root causes are all described there, the minister stated, using the operation’s Russian acronym.

In January, the Education Ministry announced that new textbooks would be tested this year before gradually replacing more traditional content starting in 2024.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine, citing the necessity to defend the Donbass population and Kiev’s inability to carry out the 2014–2015 Minsk peace agreements as justification.

