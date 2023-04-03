Russia accuses Ukraine, Navalny 'agents' of blogger killing

New Delhi: Russian anti-terror investigators on Monday accused Ukraine’s security services and “agents” linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny of being behind a bomb attack that killed a top Russian military blogger.

“The terrorist attack was planned by Ukrainian security services with the help of agents working with the so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation,” Russia’s anti-terror committee said, referring to Navalny’s organisation.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee on Monday said that Darya Trepova, a suspect in the killing of war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a St Petersburg bomb blast on Sunday, had been detained, Reuters reported.

The interior ministry’s website said Trepova is 26 years old, was born in St Petersburg and is a Russian national. State news agency TASS said Trepova had previously been detained for protesting against the war in Ukraine

Ukraine says ‘Russian forces very from capturing Bakhmut’

Ukraine said on Monday that Russian forces were “very far” from capturing the eastern town of Bakhmut and that fighting raged around the city administration building where the Wagner mercenary group claimed to have raised the Russian flag.

“Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that to put it mildly,” Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Reuters by telephone.

