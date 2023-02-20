Russia accuses Kyiv of planning to stage nuclear incident on its territory to pin the blame on Moscow 

Moscow: In a fresh war of words, Russia said on Sunday said that Ukraine is planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to put the blame on Moscow ahead of a United Nations meeting. The claim, however, was turned down by Ukraine and its western allies, saying that Moscow of planning incidents itself in a bid to blame Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kyiv was preparing a large-scale “provocation”.

“The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russia’s army of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on hazardous radioactive facilities in Ukraine, leading to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area,” it said.

However, Ukraine and its allies have reportedly dismissed such accusations by terming it a cynical attempt to spread disinformation. The allies have also accused Moscow of planning incidents itself in a bid to blame Ukraine, reports said.

