Russia accuses Kyiv of planning to stage nuclear incident on its territory to pin the blame on Moscow
Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kyiv was preparing a large-scale 'provocation'.
Moscow: In a fresh war of words, Russia said on Sunday said that Ukraine is planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to put the blame on Moscow ahead of a United Nations meeting. The claim, however, was turned down by Ukraine and its western allies, saying that Moscow of planning incidents itself in a bid to blame Ukraine.
Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kyiv was preparing a large-scale “provocation”.
“The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russia’s army of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on hazardous radioactive facilities in Ukraine, leading to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area,” it said.
However, Ukraine and its allies have reportedly dismissed such accusations by terming it a cynical attempt to spread disinformation. The allies have also accused Moscow of planning incidents itself in a bid to blame Ukraine, reports said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war
The town of Vuhledar has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for Donetsk province that would give both sides, the Ukrainian forces who hold the urban center, and the Russians positioned in the suburbs, a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region
'Recruitment of prisoners has stopped completely', says Russia's Wagner Group
Reports emerged in mid-2022 that Yevgeny Prigozhin was recruiting inmates to fight, promising amnesty on their return to Russia if they survived
Belarus will join Ukraine offensive only if attacked: Lukashenko
Belarus still hosts an undeclared number of Russian troops but Lukashenko has promised not to send his forces -- estimated at between 60,000 and 70,000 -- over the southern border to Ukraine