Rundown US mansion sells for $2 million; see pictures of 'worst house on best block' here

The San Francisco mansion has no bedrooms, one outdated bathroom, and a kitchen with mid-twentieth century appliances. Inadequate lighting is also an issue in the house

San Francisco: A rundown house in San Francisco, US was sold for nearly $2 million recently. The house, which is located in the posh locality of Noe Valley, has boarded-up windows, one bathroom, and zero bedrooms.

According to Daily Mail, the property was auctioned in a conservatorship sale and fetched more than its expected and estimated price. A conservatorship sale is one that involves the California probate court.

Real estate agent Todd Wiley’s told Business Insider that the sale helped in pushing the price of the property. Wiley said that he thought the house would be sold for $1.6 million but the conservatorship-sale process subjected the property to a live-auction environment and it was sold for nearly $2 million.

https://twitter.com/zillowgonewild/status/1481391550903033866?s=20

The buyer of this house is surprisingly not even getting a spacious mansion or remotely livable home after spending such a huge amount. The house has no bedrooms, one outdated bathroom, and a kitchen with mid-twentieth century appliances.

The property has dilapidated exteriors with peeling walls. The long hallway of the house has not one, but three different types of wooden flooring which seem to be replaced in parts because they were damaged. Inadequate lighting, chipped paint and hardwood floors are also common problems in the house.

Generally, single-family homes in the posh neighborhood of Noe Valley are sold for a price of about $2.7 million, according to Business Insider.

The Real Deal also mentioned in its report that Noe Valley houses a number of multimillion-dollar homes, and properties with similar space are often sold for nearly $6 million. Hence, the dilapidated house auctioned for $2 million dollars seems to be a good bargain in a place like San Francisco.

