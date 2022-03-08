Romanian helpers celebrate 7-year-old Ukraine girl's birthday in Rufugee camp, watch video

Heart-wrenching pictures and videos of families, children and women fleeing Ukraine to save their lives have been doing rounds on the internet

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, more than 1.5 million people have crossed borders and gone to neighbouring countries.

Heart-wrenching pictures and videos of families, children and women fleeing Ukraine to save their lives have been doing rounds on the internet.

However, amidst all the heart-breaking news coming in from Ukraine, a wholesome video of a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl’s birthday celebration in a refugee camp has given some respite.

As reported by Sky News, the little girl named Arina was fleeing the Ukrainian invasion with her family and is among one of many living at the Siret border camp, where Romania meets Ukraine’s southwest border.

The volunteers and emergency service personnel at the Romanian refugee camp threw a surprise birthday celebration for the seven-year-old inside the camp.

In a video which is winning hearts for restoring faith in humanity, little Arina can be seen walking out of her family’s tent and being greeted by balloons and dozens of people.

The sweet little girl is presented with gifts, cake and a pink hat, while everyone gathers around her to sing a birthday song and wish Arina. Some security personnel can also be seen holding pom-poms to spread cheers and celebrate the occasion.

The clip was shared by GoodNews_Movement on their official Instagram page. In the emotional video, Arina is beaming in excitement at the gifts and love that she receives.

The video was shared along with a caption that read, “Humanity…. A refugee camp in Romania comes together for a Ukrainian girl on her 7th birthday….”

Since the clip was posted, it has gained more than 130,500 likes and a plethora of comments. A user wrote that this celebration will help Arina in erasing the sadness of her journey, while another user thanked Romanian helpers for spreading love during such dreadful times.

Many internet users mentioned that Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Poland and Hungary have been helpful in the current crisis by opening their hearts and doors to welcome refugees from Ukraine.

Most people sent their love and prayers to the citizens of Ukraine in the comment section and hoped that the ongoing war would come to an end soon, without any further harm and destruction.

What are your thoughts on this gesture by the helpers of Romania?

