Rolls Royce makes big offer for India’s fighter aircraft engine program

New Delhi: In order to ensure that India will own all Intellectual Property (IP), Rolls-Royce has expressed its willingness to co-develop a new engine that will not be based on the Eurojet EJ200, a low-bypass turbofan used as the powerplant of the Eurofighter Typhoon. The EJ200 was developed by four companies under a multi-national engine manufacturing consortium.

Even though the EJ200 engine can be used to create an engine in the 110-120kN class to power India’s 5th Gen AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) programme, EuroJet Turbo GmbH is the owner of the Intellectual Property (IP) rights to this engine.

As Rolls-Royce does not want other jet manufacturers such as Avio, Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP), and MTU Aero Engines to participate in the programme, a fresh design proposal was made to India.

The second proposal from BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce is for India to join the Global Combat Air Project, where it intends to work with Italy and Japan to produce a 6th generation fighter jet.

The new jet engine programme, which will be overseen by Rolls-Royce and incorporate cutting-edge engine technology, will give India access to the new engine, which it can then use for its AMCA programme. This technology includes an optimised Thermal Management System, increased electrical power generation capacity, and intelligent power management.

As part of a larger effort to recruit international partners in the development of a combat jet with an in-service date of roughly the middle of the next decade, the Tempest Future Combat Air System programme of Britain, which was launched in 2018, has been the subject of discussions with India for some time.

