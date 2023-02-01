Rockets hit Turkish army base in Iraq

Irbil (Iraq): Eight rockets were fired by unidentified assailants on a Turkish military post in northern Iraq on Wednesday; two of them hit the building, according to the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security agency in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish area.

Without going into more detail, a Turkish security source claimed there had been no damage done to the base and no casualties.

Reportedly, an Iraqi contractor at the base had been hurt.

The attack in the early morning hours on the Zilkan facility, which houses Turkish troops in the northern Iraqi province of Ninevah, went unacknowledged at first.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases in the area, has been the target of operations by Turkiye for decades. Turkey, the US, and the EU have all labelled it as a terrorist organisation.

In 1984, the gang began an insurrection in southeast Turkiye that has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 people.

