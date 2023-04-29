World

Robot dog can talk, thanks to ChatGPT; Twitter feels 'future is scary'

FP Trending April 29, 2023 17:51:52 IST
Santiago Valdarrama said that they have developed a system that enables them to obtain real-time answers about previous and upcoming missions from the robots by using ChatGPT.

The highly capable chatbot developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT, has gained worldwide attention for its remarkable abilities, leading users to hold various experiments with it. Recently, a machine-learning engineer named Santiago Valdarrama successfully integrated ChatGPT’s AI into Boston Dynamics’ robot dog, Spot, resulting in fascinating outcomes.

Spot was able to communicate and answer a wide range of questions with the help of ChatGPT. Valdarrama shared a video on Twitter displaying their interaction. The video showed Spot utilising ChatGPT to ask for information and then using Google’s text-to-speech AI to articulate the answers. The queries included Spot’s battery level, mission details, and more.

The video was captioned, “We integrated with our robots. We had a ton of fun building this.”

Valdarrama explained in a Twitter thread that every day, these robots carry out automated missions that involve complicated configuration files that are difficult for non-technical individuals to comprehend. Once the missions are complete, the robots collect vast amounts of data, but there is no straightforward method to retrieve specific information on request.

He added in another thread that ChatGPT is utilised to help with querying data. The configuration files and mission results are presented to ChatGPT, and questions are asked within that context. When combined with a voice-enabled interface, it provides an effective way to query data.

The engineer further tweeted that they have developed a system that enables them to obtain real-time answers about previous and upcoming missions from the robots by using ChatGPT. This involves ChatGPT understanding the inquiry, analysing the files, and creating a response.

The tweet received a wide range of remarks in the comment section.

Engineer and entrepreneur Louie Bacaj commented that it is quite similar to the Discord bot that they created within the Smallbets.co community. He added that certain commands retrieve data and give more information, while more general questions are directed to OpenAI. He further said that in the initial prompt, one can ask it to not mention OpenAI and it won’t.

A user sarcastically wrote that this is how the Terminator movie starts.

Many social media users were quite impressed by the robot dog.

Another said, “Future looks scary.”

The tweet has now gone viral with over 1.1 million views and 1,261 retweets.

Read all the Latest News
Updated Date: April 29, 2023 17:54:29 IST

