Rishi Sunak’s ‘enough is enough’ on China: 5 ways he will counter ‘nefarious’ China

Rishi Sunak called “China and the Chinese Communist Party” as representing the “largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century”

New Delhi: While the UK prime ministerial race heats up, foreign secretary Liz Truss and her arch rival chancellor Rishi Sunak have locked horns over UK’s relationship with China and Russia.

Though Rishi Sunak’s detractors have flagged a Global Times editorial which lauded Sunak as a pragmatic leader who could help build stronger Beijing-London ties, Sunak came back with a list of tough measures to be put in place if he were to become the PM.

“Enough is enough. For too long politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions,” Sunak tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Sunak called “China and the Chinese Communist Party” as representing the “largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century”.

He revealed his quiver of arrows ready for China:

1. I would close all 30 of China’s Confucius Institutes in the UK - the highest number in the world. Almost all UK government spending on Mandarin language teaching at school is channelled through university-based Confucius Institutes, thereby promoting Chinese soft power.

2. I will build a new international alliance of free nations to tackle Chinese cyber-threats and share best practice in technology security.

3. I will expand MI5’s reach to provide greater support to British businesses and universities to counter Chinese industrial espionage.

4. We’ll work across government and with security services to build a toolkit to help companies protect their intellectual property.

5. I will protect key British assets. That means examining the need to prevent Chinese acquisitions of key British assets including, strategically sensitive tech firms.

(With inputs from agencies)

