Rishi Sunak to publish tax return by Christmas after row over wife Akshata Murty's non-dom status

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to publish his tax return months after he came into the spotlight when it was revealed that his wife Akshata Murty was not paying UK tax.

Sunak said he will publish his tax return by Christmas once he receives formal advice from the cabinet office.

Earlier, in April this year, it was revealed that Sunak’s wife Akshata had claimed a non-domicile status in the United Kindom.

The non-domicile status reportedly allows Murthy to save on her tax bill.

She owns around 0.93 per cent of Infosys with a value estimated last month of more than £500 million (Rs 4960 crore). She also has interests in several companies in the UK. The tax status means she need not pay taxes in Britain on dividends from the Indian business.

Murthy has reportedly used the non-domicile status even after Sunak was put in charge of setting taxes for the country in February 2020. It’s not known how much has she benefitted by saving taxes but it could have saved her millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years, reports The Independent.

According to the BBC, Murthy does pay taxes abroad on her foreign income.

Murthy’s spokeswoman had earlier confirmed that “according to British law, Ms Murthy is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes”. “She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income,” she said.

“Akshata Murthy is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents’ home. India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.”

